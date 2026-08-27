FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Nepal Flash Flood Casualty Rises, Transformer Stocks Rise'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Are Rising Temperatures Destabilising Glaciers? Nepal Flash Floods Raises Climate Change Concerns

On Wednesday, a massive flood hit the Bhote Koshi River region in Rasuwa district near the Nepal-Tibet border, releasing a powerful flow of water and debris that impacted communities, roads, bridges, and hydropower facilities. The flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 AM local time. (Read more...)

2. Nepal Floods: India Sends 37.5 Tonnes Of Relief Material In 2nd Flight, Confirms S Jaishankar; Over 160 Killed, 800 Missing So Far

India sent a second flight carrying 37.5 tonnes of humanitarian relief material, medicines and food packets to flood-hit Nepal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. The latest assistance follows an earlier 10-tonne consignment. Over 160 people have died and nearly 800 remain missing after devastating flash floods, with around 300 Indians reportedly among those unaccounted for. (Read more...)

India’s HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu.



More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts.



🇮🇳🇳🇵 pic.twitter.com/dN7XZ5jJUs — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 26, 2026

3. Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods: Actress Manasi Parekh Reveals She Was Supposed To Be At Gyirong Port On Aug 27, Says 'Life Is Uncertain'

Actress Manasi Parekh, currently in China for Sadhguru’s Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, revealed she was supposed to be at Tibet’s Gyirong Port when devastating flash floods struck. Sharing videos of the destruction, she said she was safe but heartbroken for those affected. (Read more...)

Manasi Parekh |

4. Nepal Flash Floods: Over 300 Indians Among 800 Missing, Says Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal

Over 300 Indians are among around 800 people missing after flash floods struck Nepal, killing at least 160, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said. He said the missing Indians are mostly Mansarovar pilgrims and Nepal is trying to contact them. India has sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian and disaster-relief material, while further assistance is being mobilised. (Read more...)

Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal | X/@shisir

5. 'West Asia Crisis May Delay India’s Third-Largest Economy Goal, But It Will Happen': Rajnath Singh Hails Rising Defence Strength & Exports | Video

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said India has strengthened its economy, defence production and military capabilities. At the inauguration of Hutatma Smriti Smarak in Goa, he recalled Operation Vijay and Operation Sindoor, stressing India’s growing defence exports, modernised forces and readiness to protect sovereignty. (Read more...)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

6. Meta To Limit Instagram & Facebook Use To 2 Hours Daily For Teens, Will Enforce Complete Shutdown At Night: All Details

Meta will impose a default two-hour daily limit on Instagram and Facebook for users under 18 under a proposed settlement with US states. Teen users will also face a midnight-to-6 am app shutdown and reduced notifications. Parents can override restrictions, while stricter limits may follow if other platforms join the plan. (Read more...)

7. Transformer Stocks Rise: CG Power, GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy India Gain After Trump Restricts China-Linked Grid Equipment

Shares of Indian transformer and power equipment makers rose on Thursday after US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over foreign-made electricity grid equipment and introduced restrictions. CG Power gained up to 4%, while GE Vernova, Transformers and Rectifiers India and Hitachi Energy India also advanced. (Read more...)

8. Virat Kohli's 'Rakhi' On Wrist Grabs Attention As Star Player Spotted With Anushka Sharma At Delhi Airport | Video

Virat Kohli was spotted at Delhi airport with a rakhi tied around his wrist ahead of Raksha Bandhan, which falls on August 28 this year. The cricketer was accompanied by wife Anushka Sharma during the low-key appearance. The rakhi caught fans' attention online, with the sighting offering a glimpse of Kohli embracing the festive spirit ahead of celebrations. (Read more...)

9. 'This Is Not Me': Sonu Nigam Clarifies He Did Not React To Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy

Singer Sonu Nigam has denied commenting on the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad. Sharing a screenshot on Instagram, he clarified that the X account attributed to him does not belong to him. (Read more...)

10. Inside Mumbai's Viral Light Festival Taking Place At Colaba's Historic Afghan Church: Here's How You Can Attend It For Free

Mumbai’s Afghan Church in Colaba is transforming into an illuminated canvas from August 27 to 29 as part of the Mumbai Light Festival. Floating Canvas Company’s ASCENSION will use projection mapping, shifting colours and celestial imagery across the church’s Gothic architecture and stained glass. The experience is for free and will run from 7 PM to 10 PM, offering an atmospheric visual experience. (Read more...)