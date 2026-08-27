'This Is Not Me': Sonu Nigam Clarifies He Did Not React To Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy

Singer Sonu Nigam has clarified that he did not comment on the controversy surrounding Kriti Sanon 's Raksha Bandhan advertisement. The singer took to Instagram to deny a social media post attributed to him, stating that the X (Twitter) account from which the comments were shared does not belong to him.

A media report had earlier attributed a lengthy post on the controversy to Sonu. The singer shared a screenshot of the post on his official Instagram account and made it clear that he was not behind it.

Sonu wrote in his Instagram caption, "This is not me and this has never been me."

The post in question was shared by an X account using Sonu Nigam's name. It discussed the backlash surrounding Kriti's advertisement and read, "The controversy is in no way about what a woman wears... the problem lies in the hypocrisy and the tactics of influencing people on Hindu festivals through their traditions. Because it's not as if Kriti Sanon wore something like this for the first time and it sparked a controversy."

Following Sonu's clarification, several fans pointed out in the comments that the X account belongs to another person named Sonu Nigam. They also noted that the singer has repeatedly said that he is not active on X.

Prajakta Shukre Reacts To Sonu Nigam's Clarification

Singer Prajakta Shukre also came out in support of Sonu Nigam and questioned why the account continues to operate using his name.

She wrote in the comments, "For years, Sonu ji has clearly stated that he is not on Twitter/X and that this account is not his. Yet the account continues to use his name and share personal opinions as though they are coming from him. This isn't about whether one agrees with those opinions or not. It is about identity and accountability. X's own rules prohibit deceptive impersonation. Why is this still allowed to continue? Why has it not been taken down?"

She further questioned the media for publishing statements attributed to Sonu without verifying their authenticity.

Prajakta added, "And a question for the media as well..How can you publish statements and opinions attributed to a legend like Sonu Nigam without first verifying ? When the artist himself has repeatedly clarified that he is not on Twitter/X, shouldn't that be the first thing a responsible media outlet checks before giving an impersonator a platform? A fake account may post anything it wants, but the media choosing to amplify it under a legend's name .. not done !! Journalism begins with verification."

What Is The Kriti Sanon Raksha Bandhan Ad Controversy?

The controversy erupted after a jewellery brand released a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti Sanon. The campaign faced criticism from a section of social media users, who objected to the actor's outfit.

In the ad, Kriti was seen wearing a bralette-style blouse paired with a cape and a draped skirt while celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Some users questioned whether the outfit was appropriate for an advertisement centred on the festival.

Kriti later addressed the criticism and defended both her outfit and the campaign.