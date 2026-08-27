Nepal Flash Floods: Over 300 Indians Among 800 Missing, Says Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal

Shishir Khanal | X/@shisir

Kathmandu: Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal on Thursday said that more than 300 Indians are among the 800 people who went missing following a flash flood that struck the country on Wednesday, leaving at least 160 people dead and causing widespread damage across the Himalayan nation. The missing Indians are mostly Masarovar pilgrims.

The FM confirmed that 160 people have died and thousands remained missing. He made the remarks while speaking at NDTV's summit in Kathmandu.

"Thousands of families have lost homes and are missing as of now. We are still trying to ascertain the full extent of the disaster," he said.

"Foreign nationals, including Indians, take the route in the affected area to the Masarovar Yatra. Close to 300 Indians have been reported missing and the government is trying to establish contact with them," he added.The Minister said around 500 foreign nationals are out of contact at present.

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The minister also appealed to the world to stand by Nepal in this hour of crisis and continue to visit the country to help it rebuild itself. He informed that most tourist sites in Nepal are unaffected by the floods and remain open to tourists.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India on Wednesday sent 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief material to Nepal.

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"India’s HADR and medical assistance has reached Kathmandu. More assistance is being mobilised to support relief efforts," his X post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation. He assured India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance, stating that India stands firmly in solidarity with "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time, and noted that teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

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"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.