Virat Kohli's 'Rakhi' On Wrist Grabs Attention As Star Player Spotted With Anushka Sharma At Delhi Airport | Video

Virat Kohli's 'Rakhi' On Wrist Grabs Attention | Cricket_live247/X

Virat Kohli was recently spotted at Delhi airport with a rakhi tied around his wrist, just ahead of Raksha Bandhan, drawing attention from fans on social media. The Indian cricket star was seen alongside his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, during their low-key appearance at the airport.

Kohli's rakhi caught the attention of fans as Raksha Bandhan 2026 is set to be celebrated on Friday, August 28. The festival celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, with sisters traditionally tying a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love, protection and familial affection.

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The 37-year-old cricketer has generally maintained a private approach to his personal life, although his public appearances with Anushka often generate significant interest among fans. The couple were recently spotted together at Delhi airport, with reports describing their appearance as a quiet and understated one.

The sighting comes during a period when Kohli continues to remain in the spotlight despite his retirement from T20I cricket in 2024. He remains an important figure in Indian cricket and continues to feature in the ODI setup. His appearance with the rakhi offered fans a glimpse of the cricketer celebrating the festive spirit ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Kohli's simple airport appearance quickly became a talking point online, with fans focusing on the rakhi on his wrist and the significance of the festival. The viral sighting once again highlighted the public interest surrounding even the Indian batting star's off-field moments.