'West Asia Crisis May Delay India’s Third-Largest Economy Goal, But It Will Happen': Rajnath Singh Hails Rising Defence Strength & Exports | Video | X / @rajnathsingh

Patradevi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India's economy is strengthening. India is also growing rapidly in the areas of defence production, particularly defence exports.

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The Defence Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the "Hutatma Smriti Smarak" in Goa. He also spoke about the Goa Liberation Movement, Operation Vijay and Operation Sindoor.

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The Defence Minister said, "There is a huge difference between India in 1961 and India in 2026. There is no need to explain India's standing in the world today. Our armed forces are now equipped with modern technology. All three services are protecting our borders with greater integration."

Rajnath Singh said, "If the West Asia crisis had not occurred, we could have said that in a few days we could become the world's third-largest economy. But this will happen. Today, we are manufacturing on our own soil weapons that we once bought from other countries. Today, we are exporting defence equipment worth around ₹50,000 crore. Our defence production has reached ₹1.8 lakh crore."

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Referring to Operation Vijay in 1961, the Defence Minister said, "When the territorial integrity of a sovereign nation is at stake, and peaceful efforts have reached their limit, every nation has the right to use its capabilities. This national resolve was reflected in Operation Vijay. The valour displayed by our armed forces, which led to the successful liberation of Goa, is an example. The bravery demonstrated by the armed forces at that time continues to advance today in the form of a highly modernised military."

"Operation Sindoor is also a major example of this. We do not want to threaten any country in the world, but if anyone threatens us, we have the capability to respond. India will never bow its head. Today, we have warships, fighter aircraft, modern weapons and air power. Goa Liberation Day reminds us that our armed forces remain prepared to defend our sovereignty." Rajnath Singh added.

Concluding his remarks, the Defence Minister said, "Today, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India stands among the powerful nations. When India speaks on international forums today, the world listens with rapt attention."

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