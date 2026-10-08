FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Nana Patekar Passes Away, India Rejects Elon Musk's Claim On Blocking Starlink'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News Headlines

1. Nana Patekar Passes Away: Maharashtra Mourns Its Messiah Of Farmers As NAAM Foundation Immortalises His Drought Relief Efforts

Actor Nana Patekar, reported dead at 75 on Thursday, co-founded NAAM Foundation with Makarand Anaspure in 2015 to help drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra. (Read more...)

The late Nana Patekar | Sourced

2. FPJ Exclusive | 'We Didn't Know Anything About It': Kamaljeet On Breaking Asian Games Record During Gold Medal Triumph With Suruchi In Mixed 10m Air Pistol Event

Kamaljeet opened up about winning his maiden Asian Games gold alongside Suruchi in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team event. (Read more...)

3. 'Baseless & Misconceived': India Rejects Elon Musk's Claim That Starlink Is Being Blocked

The Communications Ministry said India has a fair, non-discriminatory framework for satellite services and security assessments are underway for all three licensed GMPCS operators before spectrum assignment can begin under the process now. (Read more...)

SpaceX IPO Could Create History | File Image |

4. Nana Patekar Passes Away: How Ace Actor Swapped Bollywood For Kargil Frontline

Serving as an honorary Captain in high-altitude combat zones, the veteran actor and national-level marksman proved his patriotism was far more than a movie role. (Read more...)

5. Nana Patekar Funeral: Welcome Actor's Last Rites To Be Performed In Pune At His Residence; State Honours Announced

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said the government decided on state honours in recognition of his contributions to Marathi theatre and Hindi and Marathi cinema. (Read more...)