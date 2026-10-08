Nana Patekar Death: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Speaks To Actor's Son Malhar, Assures Family Of Support; State Funeral Announced |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to veteran actor Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar on Thursday and condoled the actor’s death, assuring the family of all possible support. Fadnavis also informed Malhar that the Maharashtra government is preparing to accord Nana Patekar a funeral with full state honours.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar. He condoled the demise of Nana Patekar and assured the Patekar family of all possible support. CM also told Malhar that the Maharashtra government is preparing for a funeral with full state honours for Nana Patekar. — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

In a video shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, Fadnavis described Patekar’s sudden demise as a major loss to Indian cinema and recalled his contributions as an actor, patriot and social worker.

“The sudden demise of Nana Patekar, a very strong artist of Indian cinema and a very good person, is a big loss,” Fadnavis said. Recalling films such as Krantiveer and Natsamrat, he said Patekar not only entertained audiences through diverse roles but also used his work to inspire and enlighten people.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis says, "The sudden demise of Nana Patekar, a very strong artist of Indian cinema and a very good person, is a big loss. From Krantiveer to Natsamrat, he not only pleased the people with different types of films but also enlightened the people and we know him as a patriot. Those who worked in our border areas, worked with our military and also took up the task of famine relief through Nam Foundation after the famine in Maharashtra, worked in so many different villages through water conservation and inspired people due to which they became very popular among the people. Especially he was a very sensitive kind of person. He did a lot of good work for different components of the society and his sudden demise today is a big shock for all of us. Personally, I had very close relations with him. For me he was like a brother, like a guide, like a friend. His departure will definitely be missed by everyone. A patriot, a social worker and an actor passed away from us today. I pay my humble tribute to him." (Source: CMO) — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Fadnavis also highlighted Patekar’s association with the armed forces and his social work. He recalled the actor’s contribution to drought relief through the Naam Foundation and his work in villages on water conservation. “He did a lot of good work for different sections of society and his sudden demise today is a big shock for all of us,” Fadnavis said.

Recalling his personal relationship with the actor, the Chief Minister said Patekar was like a brother, guide and friend to him. “A patriot, a social worker and an actor passed away from us today. I pay my humble tribute to him,” he said.

Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Nana Through Heartfelt Post

Earlier, Fadnavis had also paid tribute to Patekar in a post on X, describing his sudden death as a 'massive shock' and remembering him as both a towering actor and a close friend. He said Patekar had gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema, with performances ranging from Krantiveer to Natsamrat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fadnavis also recalled Patekar’s association with the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and his work through the Naam Foundation, which he established with actor Makarand Anaspure. He said Patekar personally travelled to villages to support farmers and communities affected by drought.

Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was found unconscious and received continuous CPR for around 45 minutes but could not be revived. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered.