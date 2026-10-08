Nana Patekar Death: Maharashtra's Political Fraternity Unites In Grief As CM Devendra Fadnavis Mourns 'Close Friend' |

Tributes poured in from across Maharashtra and the political spectrum after veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Nitin Gadkari, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule were among those who mourned the actor’s death, remembering his contribution to cinema as well as his work for drought-hit farmers.

Fadnavis described Patekar’s sudden death as a 'massive shock' and remembered him as both a towering actor and a close friend. In a post on X, he said Patekar had gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema and that his performances, from Krantiveer to Natsamrat, had no equal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Fadnavis also recalled Patekar’s association with the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and his work through the NAAM Foundation, which he established with actor Makarand Anaspure. He said Patekar personally visited villages to help farmers and communities affected by drought.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also paid tribute to Patekar, calling him 'Maharashtra’s pride and the Marathi man’s honour'. Shinde recalled meeting the actor during the recent Ganeshotsav and said Patekar had visited his Daregaon for work related to cleaning gutters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shinde remembered Patekar’s performances in films such as Krantiveer, Tiranga, Prahaar, Parinda, Deool, Yashwant and Vajood, and described him as an actor who had created a distinct identity in Hindi cinema through his talent. He also highlighted Patekar’s work through the Naam Foundation for drought-affected farmers. Shinde said Patekar’s final dream was to start a school for children in Kashmir and added that he considered it his duty to provide all possible help to fulfil the dream.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar also mourned the actor’s death, describing him as a 'titan of acting'. She recalled his powerful performances in Natsamrat, Krantiveer and Parinda, while highlighting his social work for underprivileged communities and farmers. She also remembered the close bond Patekar shared with her family and Ajit Pawar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Patekar’s death was 'shocking and heartbreaking' and recalled their close friendship. Gadkari said Patekar had remained a powerful presence in Marathi and Hindi cinema for more than five decades and praised his distinctive dialogue delivery and acting style.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gadkari also highlighted Patekar’s work through the Naam Foundation in water conservation and watershed management in rural Maharashtra, as well as assistance provided to families of farmers who died by suicide.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Patekar’s death marked the end of an 'extraordinary, sensitive and impactful era' in Indian cinema. He recalled the actor’s performances in Parinda, Krantiveer, Agnisakshi, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome and Natsamrat, along with his social work.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Supriya Sule described Patekar as a sensitive and powerful actor whose journey from experimental and commercial theatre to Indian cinema had been etched in history. She highlighted his work in Prahaar, for which he underwent military training, as well as his contribution to Marathi cinema.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sule also recalled Patekar’s hands-on work through the NAAM Foundation in water conservation, river rejuvenation and supporting families affected by farmer suicides, calling his death an irreplaceable loss to art, culture and social movements.

Patekar was found unconscious at his Goa residence and received continuous CPR for around 45 minutes. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at around 5:20 am, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital. An MLC has been registered and a postmortem examination will be conducted.