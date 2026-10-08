Nana Patekar Passes Away: Maharashtra Mourns Its Messiah Of Farmers As NAAM Foundation Immortalises His Drought Relief Efforts |

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa, was known not only for his contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema but also for his extensive social work, particularly his efforts for drought-hit farmers in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Goa: Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department, Manipal Hospital, says, "Nana Patekar was brought dead to the hospital... he was declared dead by 5:30 am. We had tried our best to save him, but he was brought dead. Cardiac massage was given for almost 45 minutes to an hour, but he just could not be saved. As per what we recalled, at around 2:30, he sent a message to his friend that he was not feeling well. But as it was nighttime, his friend could not see the message. So he just called him. He went to his house at around 4 o'clock. By that time, he was sweating and all. They moved him, all those primary things. But he was slowly becoming unconscious... So they sent his caretaker to the hospital... He took our ambulance. When our ER team went there, they started cardiac massage because he was totally unresponsive... They shifted him to our hospital at around 4:20 or 4:30 am. We also tried our best, but he was brought dead. Then we had to file a police case because there's an MLC (medico-legal case). The body has now been taken to the Goa Medical College for post-mortem. His family was not there. His friends were there with him and a caretaker." — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2026

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was given continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes. Despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead at around 5:20 am, according to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered and a postmortem examination will be conducted.

Read Also Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75 After Cardiac Arrest At Goa Residence

Beyond his decades-long acting career, Patekar had developed a strong association with Maharashtra’s farmers and drought-affected communities. In September 2015, he joined hands with fellow actor Makarand Anaspure to establish the NAAM Foundation, a charitable organisation aimed at supporting drought-hit farmers and families affected by farmer suicides, particularly in the Marathwada region.

The foundation was formed against the backdrop of a severe drought in Maharashtra and the growing distress among farmers. Its work has focused on addressing issues such as water scarcity, agricultural distress and the difficult conditions faced by villages in drought-prone regions.

NAAM Foundation's Work

NAAM Foundation has undertaken several initiatives related to water conservation and rural development. These include helping farmers with guidance, promoting a balanced use of stored and groundwater resources, restoring old canals and reviving stalled water projects.

Several projects have been undertaken to improve water availability and living conditions in villages, with the larger objective of helping farmers and rural communities lead more secure and dignified lives.

The foundation’s work also extended to families of farmers who died by suicide, providing support to those left behind amid the agrarian crisis. Over the years, NAAM grew beyond being merely a charitable organisation and came to be associated with a broader movement for drought relief and rural development.

Nana Played KBC To Support NAAM Foundation

On Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, Nana Patekar won Rs 15,70,000 during his appearance on 13 December 2024. His total included a Rs 12,50,000 prize and an additional Rs 3,20,000 earned through the Super Sawaal segment. He participated alongside the cast of Vanvaas, with the appearance aimed at supporting his non-profit organisation, the NAAM Foundation.

Nana Patekar had earlier appeared on Kon Honaar Crorepati, the Marathi adaptation of KBC, in July 2021, where he won Rs 25,00,000. During the episode, a total contribution of Rs 50,00,000 was presented to the NAAM Foundation to assist drought-affected farmers and support the families of martyrs.

Nana Patekar Leaves A Legacy Behind

Patekar’s involvement in such initiatives made his public life extend beyond the film industry. While his performances across Marathi and Hindi cinema earned him widespread recognition, his work for drought-hit regions and farmers established another key part of his legacy.

With his death, Maharashtra has lost an actor whose contribution was not limited to the screen. His association with farmers, drought relief and rural development through NAAM Foundation will remain an important part of his legacy.