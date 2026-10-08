Nana Patekar Passes Away: How Ace Actor Swapped Bollywood For Kargil Frontline

File photo of Nana Patekar | Facebook

When Pakistan backstabbed the Lahore bus diplomacy leading to the Kargil War in 1999, actor Nana Patekar was not one to stay in the safety of Mumbai. He was right where the action was, standing as a trained patriot in treacherous terrain to guard his country.

The 75-year-old veteran actor and director, who had many accolades in his name, died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. Although he was rushed to the hospital and the doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes, there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5:20 am on Thursday.

Patriot at heart, not a cameo

Patekar’s military connection began years earlier.

To prepare for his directorial debut Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991), he underwent three years of rigorous training with the Maratha Light Infantry. The Maratha Light Infantry is one of the oldest and most senior light infantry regiments of the Indian Army, tracing its lineage back to 1768.

Following his dedication and service, hePatekar was granted the honorary rank of Captain in the Territorial Army, which is a voluntary military force serving as a second line of defence behind the regular Indian Army.

When the Kargil War broke out, his zeal was undiminished. Patekar personally requested permission from then defence minister George Fernandes to join troops in the forward sectors.

He spent nearly two months deployed with Indian Army units, serving alongside a Quick Reaction Team (QRT).

His time spanned high-altitude forward zones across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh including Dras, Leh, Kupwara, Baramulla and Sopore. The extreme altitude and demanding combat conditions took a severe physical toll as his weight dropped from 76 kg to 56 kg during the deployment, a fact he later shared on Kaun Banega Crorepati.

An ace shooter

Patekar was as adept with a rifle as he was in front of a camera. Alongside his film and military pursuits, he developed a profile as a national-level sports shooter, training extensively in the 300-metre rifle discipline.

Representing Maharashtra at the National Shooting Championship, he earned competitive accolades, including a bronze medal in the 300m rifle event. Over the years, he has remained closely connected with India's shooting fraternity, actively supporting local rifle ranges and advocacy initiatives across Maharashtra.