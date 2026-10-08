CBI Arrests DGCA Official, Aviation Firm Director In Bribery Case Over Airworthiness Certificates; Searches Planned In Mumbai, Salem & Chennai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Those entrusted with keeping India's skies safe are now under the CBI scanner. The agency will conduct searches in Mumbai, Salem and Chennai in connection with a bribery case linked to Ekvi Air Training Organisation Pvt Ltd, a Kalyan-based firm that operates seven aircraft from its training base at Salem Airport. The CBI has arrested Sushil Kumar Garg, Deputy Director (Airworthiness) at DGCA, and SK Bhane, director of the company. It is the third case CBI is probing against DGCA officials this year.

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In the FIR registered on October 3, the CBI said it received reliable information that Garg was seeking illegal gratification from Bhane for issuing airworthiness certificates without ensuring full compliance with safety requirements. Garg had conducted an airworthiness audit of the company's aircraft on July 31.

According to the FIR, Garg sought a bribe in exchange for a favourable audit report, without a proper inspection and while overlooking deficiencies observed in the fleet.

After negotiations with Bhane on October 2, it was agreed that Bhane would pay Rs 50,000 per audit transaction. Garg allegedly accepted Rs 2.5 lakh as part of the bribe, following which both men were arrested.

"Searches will be conducted in the said case," a CBI official said.

The DGCA is India's apex regulator for civil aviation safety, airworthiness and air transport standards. Its Certificate of Airworthiness certifies that an aircraft conforms to its approved design and is safe to fly.