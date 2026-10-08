Mumbai: ₹3.82 Crore Fraud Alleged At Interior Firm, 3 Employees And 3 Vendors Booked

An internal audit at ANJ Turnkey Projects allegedly uncovered 17 disputed invoices for materials not received at its Wada facility | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: A case has been registered at Charkop Police Station against three employees of an interior decoration company and representatives of three vendors for allegedly causing a financial loss of Rs 3.82 crore to the firm by generating fake purchase orders and invoices for materials that were allegedly never delivered.

According to the FIR, the case was filed by Kamlesh Balwantsingh Chauhan, 38, a senior manager in the HR department of ANJ Turnkey Projects Private Limited, who was authorised by the company through a resolution passed on October 1, 2026, to initiate legal action following an internal audit.

ANJ Turnkey Projects is involved in civil interior decoration work for commercial offices. The company has its corporate office in Kandivali and a manufacturing unit at Wada in Palghar district.

The alleged irregularities came to light in September 2026 after the company's Vice-President of Procurement, Naina Patel, conducted a surprise review of material procurement.

During the verification of plywood allegedly supplied by vendor Vinayak Ply, it was found that material mentioned in invoices had not been received at the company's Wada factory and there were no corresponding entries in the inward register.

Audit Finds Procurement Irregularities

An internal audit team was subsequently constituted, and Chauhan was included in the team. The audit allegedly found irregularities dating back to 2024.

According to the complaint, the company's procurement process requires purchase orders to be generated through its software and sent to authorised vendors.

The vendors are required to supply the material along with tax invoices to the Wada factory. The quality-check department is then supposed to verify the quantity and quality of the material and acknowledge receipt before the invoices are forwarded for payment.

However, the audit allegedly revealed that procurement managers Vishal Arke and Dinesh Dhaka generated purchase orders through their login IDs despite there being no requirement for the additional material for the company's projects.

The complaint further alleges that the material mentioned in the purchase orders was never actually received at the Wada factory. Despite this, Raviraj Suthar, an employee in the quality-check department, allegedly stamped and signed the tax invoices as proof of receipt and forwarded them to the billing department, resulting in the disputed invoices being processed.

17 Disputed Invoices Flagged

The internal audit identified 17 disputed invoices involving three vendors like Vinayak Ply: 10 invoices worth Rs 2,38,92,133, Shree Krupa Enterprises: 6 invoices worth Rs 1,22,75,738 and Shree Shyam Traders: 1 invoice worth Rs 20,32,394. The total value of the disputed invoices is Rs 3,82,00,265, according to the complaint.

The alleged irregularities involving Vinayak Ply relate to invoices issued between May 2025 and May 2026. The invoices reportedly carried corresponding purchase orders and GST-inclusive amounts ranging from approximately Rs 19 lakh to Rs 32.64 lakh.

Similarly, six disputed invoices from Shree Krupa Enterprises were issued between July 2024 and February 2025, with the total invoice value allegedly amounting to Rs 1.22 crore. One invoice from Shree Shyam Traders dated July 29, 2024, was also flagged during the audit.

Police Probe Alleged Conspiracy

The complaint alleges that Arke and Dhaka, in connivance with the three vendors, generated and used fake purchase orders, while Suthar allegedly falsely certified receipt of the material. The fraudulent invoices were then allegedly approved, causing a loss of Rs 3.82 crore to ANJ Turnkey Projects and corresponding wrongful financial benefit to the vendors.

The company is also conducting further verification to determine whether additional fake purchase orders were generated and whether further financial losses were caused through a similar modus operandi. The company is expected to submit additional information to the police once the audit is completed.

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Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Charkop Police Station against the employees and the concerned vendors. Police are conducting further investigation into the alleged conspiracy, fraudulent purchase orders, invoices and financial transactions.

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