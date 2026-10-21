FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Marco Rubio-Gautam Adani Meet, Tiger Shroff Shooters Brought To Mumbai'; Your Daily Noon Guide To News Headlines

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:



1. Marco Rubio In Mumbai: US Secretary Of State To Meet Gautam Adani, Tata Group CEO Before Jamnagar Visit Today; Check Full Schedule

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Gautam Adani and Tata Group chief N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Wednesday before visiting Reliance Industries in Jamnagar, his official schedule states. The closed-door engagements come amid India-US economic discussions. Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday and described strategic alignment between the two countries as 'extraordinary' at a reception. (Read more...)

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2. Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Shooters Brought To Mumbai From Kota, Taken To Anti-Extortion Cell - VIDEO

Mumbai Police brought three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case from Kota to Mumbai early Wednesday. Phool Singh, Hrithik Kumar and Rehan underwent medical examinations at GT Hospital before being taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell. Police allege the trio fired at Shroff's vehicle in Juhu on October 18, injuring his driver. Cops are probing the conspiracy and other suspects. (Read more...)

3. Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 2 Charred Bodies Recovered After Massive Blaze At Sakinaka Scrap Godown; 4 Suffer Burns

Two people died and four suffered burns after a massive fire engulfed a scrap godown and adjoining units in Mumbai's Sakinaka on Tuesday evening, the fire brigade said. The Level-2 blaze spread across around 60–70 commercial units. More than 12 fire engines were deployed before the fire was extinguished at 12.30 am Wednesday. Its cause remains under investigation. (Read more...)

4. India-US Trade Deal 'Pretty Close' To Finalisation, Says Trump, Calls New Pact 'Much Different' From Previous Deals | Video

US President Donald Trump said India and the US are “pretty close” to finalising a trade deal, describing it as different from previous agreements. The announcement comes amid ongoing tariff negotiations, Marco Rubio’s India visit and discussions between trade officials on the bilateral trade agreement. (Read more...)

5. FPJ Exclusive | 'Paris Gave Me The Belief': Pranav Soorma Shatters Asian Record To Win Gold Medal In Discus Throw, Sets Sights On LA28 Paralympics

India’s Pranav Soorma clinched gold in the men’s discus throw combined F51/52/53 event with an Asian record at the Asian Para Games 2026, while compatriot Ram Ratan Singh won silver. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Soorma credited Paris with boosting his confidence and declared his ambition to chase another gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games. (Read more...)

6. Amit Shah Pays Tribute To 36,852 Police Martyrs On National Police Commemoration Day, Praises CAPF For Securing Borders & Bengal Elections | Watch

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to police martyrs at the National Police Commemoration Day event in New Delhi. He honoured 36,852 fallen personnel, remembered 154 added this year and praised CAPF forces for securing borders, maintaining internal security and conducting violence-free elections. (Read more...)

7. Rupee Rises 29 Paise To 94.62 Against US Dollar In Early Trade, Jio IPO Inflows And RBI Support Lift Indian Currency

Rupee rises 29 paise to 94.62 against the US dollar as Jio IPO inflows, RBI support and stock market gains boost sentiment despite elevated crude oil prices. (Read more...)

8. MPSC Drug Inspector Exam Paper Leak: Special Court Denies Bail To Accused, Rejects Whistleblower Defence

A special court has rejected the bail plea of 26-year-old Lokesh Patil in the alleged 2025 MPSC Drug Inspector examination paper leak case. The court questioned his whistleblower claim, noting that he received 294 questions two days before the examination but complained nearly four months later. Investigators are also examining WhatsApp chats suggesting possible circulation of the questions. (Read more...)

9. Durga Visarjan 2026: Know About Visarjan Ritual, Significance And More About Sindoor Khela

Durga's victory over Mahishasura is a symbolic victory of good forces over evil, light over darkness, and justice over tyranny. Durga is revered as a powerful feminine deity, symbolising "Shakti" or divine feminine energy. The festival is a tribute to the strength, wisdom, and protection offered by women and the mother figure in particular. (Read more...)

10. 'Iss Tarah Ka Public Lanchan...': Anupam Kher Defends Daler Mehndi After On-Stage 'Drunk' Claims, Urges Industry to Support Him—VIDEO

Anupam Kher has urged the industry to stand by Daler Mehndi after the singer was confronted during a performance in Uttarakhand. Acknowledging that Daler may have lip-synced, Kher said this did not justify publicly reprimanding him. (Read more...)