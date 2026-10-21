Marco Rubio In Mumbai: US Secretary Of State To Meet Gautam Adani, Tata Group CEO Before Jamnagar Visit Today; Check Full Schedule | file pic

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani and Tata Group Chief Executive Officer N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Wednesday before travelling to Jamnagar in Gujarat for an engagement with Reliance Industries Limited. Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday with his wife, Jeanette Rubio, and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, for his second visit to India.

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Rubio was welcomed at his arrival by Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar, senior state government officials and Mumbai Police personnel. He later met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the iconic Gateway of India before laying a wreath at the Taj Hotel memorial, paying homage to the victims of Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also extended a welcome to the US Secretary of State, whose visit comes amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to strengthen economic and strategic ties.

Marco Rubio's Schedule For Today

Rubio's schedule for today | X

According to Rubio’s official schedule, he was set to meet Adani at 8.30 am, followed by a meeting with Chandrasekaran at 9 am. Both engagements are listed as closed to the press. At 12.55 pm, Rubio is scheduled to meet with and tour Reliance Industries Limited in Jamnagar, with that engagement also closed to media coverage.

The meetings with India’s major corporate groups are expected to provide an opportunity to engage with business leaders on economic and commercial cooperation, although specific agenda details have not been publicly disclosed.

Rubio’s visit follows US President Donald Trump’s temporary waiver of certain sanctions, tariffs and restrictions under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026. The broader India-US engagement comes against the backdrop of continuing discussions on trade, energy security, technology and regional stability.

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Rubio Calls India-US Strategic Alignment 'Extraordinary'

At the 'Freedom 250 Reception' in Mumbai on Tuesday, Rubio described the strategic alignment between India and the United States as “extraordinary”, saying the two countries had an opportunity to shape the course of the 21st century through closer cooperation.

He acknowledged that Washington and New Delhi would not agree on every issue but said their shared interests could influence geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce for decades. “No two nations on Earth will ever be perfectly aligned on every issue, and there will be times and points of disagreement,” Rubio said.

“But on the core issues that matter, the core issues that define the national interests of both India and the United States, the alignment between our countries is extraordinary,” he added.

Highlighting the scale of the two countries, Rubio referred to India’s population approaching 1.5 billion and the United States’ position as the world’s largest economy. He said the two nations had a distinctive opportunity to work together on issues that would shape the future.

Rubio’s Mumbai engagements are part of his October 17–21 trip to Uzbekistan and India. He is scheduled to travel to Jamnagar today for his Reliance Industries engagement before concluding the India leg of his visit.

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