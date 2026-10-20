'India-US Partnership Can Shape 21st Century,' Says Marco Rubio; Highlights AI, Quantum Computing Cooperation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio | X @StateDept

Mumbai: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has described the India-US partnership as a defining relationship for the 21st century, highlighting shared interests in artificial intelligence, superintelligence and quantum computing.

Technology Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

Speaking at a reception in Mumbai marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Rubio said the two countries were aligned on how emerging technologies should be developed and used, with a focus on maximising their benefits while mitigating potential risks.

“The 21st century will be defined for better or worse by what happens in this region,” Rubio said, referring to the wider region’s growing geopolitical significance.

SECRETARY RUBIO: To me, this is the best way to celebrate 250 years of the American miracle: to find partners around the world and, by working together, take the things that made America exceptional as a nation and share them in partnership with friends like you. https://t.co/96nH4c6qyc — Department of State (@StateDept) October 20, 2026

He added, “I truly believe the relationship between the United States and India is defining in many ways, in a positive way, what the 21st century can look like.”

AI and quantum computing emerge as key areas

Rubio said the world was experiencing technological advances at a pace unlike anything seen previously, particularly with the emergence of superintelligence and quantum computing.

“What we are living through now, in the age of superintelligence, in the age of quantum computing, is moving faster than any technological advance in all of human history,” he said.

Drawing parallels with earlier technological transformations, including industrialisation and the information age, Rubio said such advances had brought significant benefits while also creating challenges that required attention.

“The challenge we face is how do we harness the power of superintelligence? How do we harness the power of all of these things in a way that is beneficial?” he said.

He added that governments and institutions needed to address the potential downsides while ensuring that the positive applications of technology were strengthened.

Both countries share technological expertise

Rubio said India and the US had the expertise and talent needed to work together on these challenges.

“On that issue, the United States and India’s alliance, perfectly aligned. We view it the same way. We have the same expertise. We have the same talented people working on it, from engineers to creative thinkers and innovators,” he said.

He added, “We are aligned and we want to see a world in which superintelligence is used for the betterment of man and one in which the harms that it could cause are mitigated.”

Rubio described the partnership as particularly significant given the scale of the two countries, referring to India as a nation of approximately 1.5 billion people and the US as the world’s largest economy.

Partnership rooted in shared values

Rubio said the decisions taken by the two countries on technology, geopolitics, economics and trade would have consequences for future generations.

He said the partnership was rooted in “the dignity of the individual”, democratic principles and the rule of law.

Reflecting on the anniversary celebrations, Rubio said the focus was not only on America’s achievements over 250 years but also on the possibilities for future cooperation.

“We’re also here to celebrate what together we can achieve for the next 250 years,” he said.

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