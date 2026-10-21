Mumbai Fire Tragedy: 2 Charred Bodies Recovered After Massive Blaze At Sakinaka Scrap Godown; 4 Suffer Burns

Sakinaka Godown Fire | Screengrab

Mumbai: A massive fire at a scrap material godown on Kherani Road in the Abdul Rashid Compound area of Sakinaka, Andheri, left four people with burn injuries and two others dead after their charred bodies were recovered from the site. The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday evening, spread across nearly 60–70 commercial units and adjoining structures, prompting the Mumbai Fire Brigade to deploy more than 12 fire engines.

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The fire was reported around 6.40 pm, following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, Adani Power personnel, a 108 ambulance team and local ward staff were mobilised. Firefighting operations continued for several hours, with the Level-2 blaze finally extinguished at 12.30 am on Wednesday, according to the fire brigade’s update.

Four injured people were taken to Rajawadi Hospital in police and private vehicles before the fire brigade arrived. Hospital officials said all four were admitted to the trauma ward for further treatment. Two charred bodies, whose identities were not immediately established, were also recovered from the site and taken to Rajawadi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Details On Injured Individuals

According to the injury details shared by the authorities, Jahid Abidullah Qureshi, 20, suffered 40 per cent burns to both hands, his chest and face. Tofik Shadilal Qureshi, 20, sustained 80 per cent burns affecting both hands, chest, stomach, both legs, neck and face. Lalchand Ramlakhan Gautam, 40, suffered 10 per cent burns to his right shoulder and face, while Kamal Jalaluddin Shah, 42, sustained 40 per cent burns to his face, chest and both hands.

The fire spread through a ground and partly ground-plus-one-storey cluster of commercial units and chawls covering an area of approximately 4,000 by 4,000 square feet, according to the fire brigade’s update.

The blaze affected electrical wiring and installations, garment stock, plastic granules, scrap material, wooden furniture, empty aerosol containers, LPG cylinders and various machinery. Metal shutters, doors, windows, GI and AC sheets, steel frames, two-wheelers parked along the roadside and a tempo were also among the items affected.

The cause of the fire had not been established at the time of the latest update. Authorities are expected to assess the extent of damage and investigate the circumstances that led to the blaze.

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