Mumbai: 13 Injured In Three Fire Incidents At Breach Candy's Amarsons Store, Kurla High-Rise And Sakinaka Godown | Representational Image

Mumbai: The city witnessed three major fire incidents on Tuesday, in which a total of 13 people suffered injuries.

Fire Guts Iconic Amarsons Store

The iconic Amarsons store located on Bhulabhai Desai Road in the high-profile Breach Candy area was engulfed in blazes in the morning, completely damaging the store's ground floor. No injuries were reported in the incident as the store was yet to open for customers. The incident resulted in traffic diversions and congestion in Beach Candy area till afternoon.

"Since the building is an old structure and does not have an in-built fire fighting system, the workers tried to contain the fire with the fire extinguishers, however it spread in no time due to garments, fabric materials electrical materials etc heavily stored on mazenine floor," said a Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officer present on the spot. The preliminary investigations ascertained that electric short circuit inside the store caused the fire.

Blaze Doused After Six Hours

"The fire incident was reported at 8 am an was was confined to an area about 5000' x 500' on ground floor of ground plus upper two floored structure. It was doused by MFB at 2 pm. Three fire engines, one fire tender, three jumbo tankers, along with a quick response vehicle and ambulance were deployed on spot," said report by disaster management cell.

"The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, meter box, readymade garment, crockery, element jewelry with stickers, fabric bags, linen stationary, office files, office records, bill book, computer accessories, wooden furniture, steel racks & glass, light fixtures, stocks of various gift articles, stocks of various fabrics and stocks of cloths," it added.

Store To Remain Closed

The MFB officer added the store will be closed until all damaged part is cleared. N Lakhani, a local resident said, "We have very fond memories of Amarsons- one of the oldest and most iconic neighbourhood departmental store.

They offered only exclusive products which made them stand out since years. Shoppers used to come not from locality, suburbs but from outstation and NRI's. It is a brand of it own . We miss Amarsons."

In second fire incident, nine residents, including three minors, suffered breathlessness due to inflation of dense smog, after a fire erupted in a HDIL high-rise in Kurla on Tuesday earlier morning. All injured were taken Rajawadi hospital, and their condition is stable.

Electrical Duct Catches Fire

"The incident took place in HDIL Bldg. no.5, Near Kohinoor School, Kurla West. The fire was reported at 6.53 am and the blaze was doused at 7.20 am. The blaze was confined to electric wiring, electric installations in electric duct and to iron doors on various floors of ground plus upper twelve floored building," the report by disaster management cell said.

While in another incident, a major fire broke out in godown in Khairani Road, Abu Rashid Compound, Sakinaka, Andheri East. The fire was confined to the scrap material godown and four people were left with severe burn injuries.

"The fire was reported at 6.18 pm and declared level II at 6.40 pm. MFB, police, civic ward staff and Adani Electricity personnel were deployed on spot," said report from disaster management cell. At the time of going to press, the fire fighting operations were still underway.

The local residents alleged that the area has witnessed repeated similar fire incidents, however, authorities have failed to take actions.

"The location on Khaiani Road where the fire broke out is the exact same place where we have complained to the BMC numerous times about illegal bhattis spreading air pollution, for which they have not taken any action despite repeated fire incidents. Now, it has become a regular event for fires to take place in this area around three to four times a year. Neither the BMC nor any other authority takes any action to prevent such incidents," said Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of Chandiwali Citizens Welfare Association.

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