FPJ Exclusive | 'Paris Gave Me The Belief': Pranav Soorma Shatters Asian Record To Win Gold Medal In Discus Throw, Sets Sights On LA28 Paralympics

Pranav Soorma/Instagram

India’s Pranav Soorma continued his remarkable journey in para-athletics by clinching the gold medal in the men’s discus throw combined F51/52/53 event at the Asian Para Games 2026, setting an Asian record in the process. Compatriot Ram Ratan Singh also delivered an impressive performance, securing the silver medal to complete a memorable one-two finish for India.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Soorma expressed pride in his achievement while underlining how his experience at the Paris Paralympics had strengthened his belief and ambitions for the future. The Indian para-athlete credited the confidence gained in Paris for helping him recognise what he could accomplish on the international stage.

“Paris gave me the belief, and this gold shows me what’s possible. I’m proud of this achievement, but I know there’s more ahead. LA28 is the next big target and I’m ready to chase gold again,” Soorma told The Free Press Journal.

The Asian record-breaking performance marks another significant milestone in Soorma’s career. Winning gold at the continental event not only reinforces his position among India’s leading para-athletes but also provides a major confidence boost as he looks to build on his achievements and pursue further success at the highest level.

Soorma’s reference to Paris reflects the importance of his Paralympic experience in shaping his ambitions. The exposure to the world’s best athletes has helped him develop greater belief in his abilities, and his latest triumph demonstrates his determination to translate that confidence into results. However, the Indian athlete remains focused on the road ahead, recognising that there is still more to achieve in his sporting journey.

Meanwhile, Ram Ratan Singh’s silver medal added to India’s success in the event, highlighting the country’s strength in para-athletics. The two Indian athletes’ performances provided a significant boost to the contingent’s campaign at the Asian Para Games.

With the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games firmly on his radar, Soorma will now look to build on this continental triumph and continue improving ahead of the global showpiece. Having established a new Asian record and secured gold, the Indian para-athlete has made his intentions clear: he is aiming higher and is determined to challenge for another major title at LA28.