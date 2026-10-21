'Iss Tarah Ka Public Lanchan...': Anupam Kher Defends Daler Mehndi After On-Stage 'Drunk' Claims, Urges Industry to Support Him—VIDEO

Anupam Kher Urges Industry To Support Daler Mehndi Amid Controversy | Photo Via X

Actor Anupam Kher has come out in support of singer Daler Mehndi after the latter was confronted by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal during a live performance over allegations of alcohol consumption. Kher expressed disappointment over the public treatment of the singer, stating that, to his knowledge, Mehndi does not consume alcohol and has been unwell for the past two to three years.

Anupam Kher Defends Daler Mehndi Amid Alcohol Row

"He does not drink, as far as I know. He is one of the finest human beings that I have met," Kher said in a video shared on social media on October 21, adding that he personally knew Mehndi had been unwell for the past two to three years.

Kher suggested that Daler may have honoured his professional commitment to the organisers despite his health concerns. He said, "Yeh bhi ho sakta hai ki unhone lip-sync kiya ho, but I just felt bad. Nobody should speak to anybody like that, that too in an open forum. Yeh fair nahi hai, aur iss tarah se publicly lanchan lagana galat hai."

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Urges Industry To Publically Support Daler Mehndi

Apologising to Mehndi, the actor urged the industry to speak up in his defence. He stated that supporting the singer should not be Mika Singh's responsibility alone, calling on other members of the industry to stand by their colleague.

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“Daler ji, I trust your judgments, your goodness, greatness and your professionalism. May God bless you, and may you get well soon. I know you are not well. I am sorry that you have to go through this. You are the best,” he said.