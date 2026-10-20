'Would Anyone Behave Like That With Coldplay?': Mika Singh Reveals Daler Mehndi Underwent Surgery Amid 'Drunk' Claims, Kapil Sharma And Shaan Support

Mika Singh Reveals Daler Mehndi's Surgery Amid Alcohol Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Mika Singh has come out in support of Daler Mehndi after the latter’s live performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Tehri, Uttarakhand, took an unexpected turn. State Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reportedly walked onto the stage and confronted the singer over allegations of alcohol consumption during the programme.

Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi Amid Alcohol Row

On Tuesday, October 20, Mika shared a video on his Instagram account, defending Daler and stating that the singer does not consume alcohol. He also revealed that Daler had been unwell for some time and had recently undergone major surgery.

He said, "Woh 30 saal se superstar rahe hain, kya zindagi mein aap logon ne unke haath mein sharab ka glass dekha hai? Ya unki birthday party mein sharabein chal rahi hain? Daler ji ke baare mein baat kar raha hoon, mere baare mein toh aap log neeche comment karke bakwaas karoge, kar lena. Kya aapne aaj tak Daler Mehndi ko dekha hai sharab peete hue? Nahi dekha. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi toh aapne seedha bol diya."

Check out the video:

He added that artists often commit to performing at events regardless of their health, even if they have a fever as high as 104 degrees. Mika said Daler may have similarly honoured his professional commitment despite being unwell. He revealed that the singer had been in poor health and had undergone major surgery recently. Although Daler had asked him not to disclose these details, Mika said that as a brother and friend, he felt he had the right to share the truth.

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Mika Singh Expresses Disappointment

Expressing his disappointment, Mika said the way Daler was treated on stage was upsetting. He questioned the minister’s decision to make allegations about the singer’s alleged alcohol consumption and stressed the importance of verifying facts and giving an artist an opportunity to present his side before making such claims.

Drawing a comparison with international performers, Mika asked in his Instagram caption, “Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?”

Daler Mehndi Reacts

Reacting to Mika's video, Daler commented, "@mikasingh love you Chhotey veer. Rab sareyan nu tere varga brother deve! Menu har jagah har maidan te help karan wala… Niddar aur zinda dil thank you Mikey. Lammiyan Umran te bhot changi sehat Rab Tuhanu Bukhshe."

Celebs Defend Daler Mehndi

Kapil Sharma wrote, "May god give Daler paji strength to recover fast n he will roar like a lion on stage soon. Shame on people who r spreading this fake news just for some views. God bless Daler paji."

Shaan wrote, "Daler Paaji is the Original Rockstar !!!! He has shown the World how to Rock n Roar!!!" Neil Nitin Mukesh said, "Love and respect for the entire family. What a beautiful and dignified artist family you are paaji"