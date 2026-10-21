 India-US Trade Deal 'Pretty Close' To Finalisation, Says Trump, Calls New Pact 'Much Different' From Previous Deals | Video
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India-US Trade Deal 'Pretty Close' To Finalisation, Says Trump, Calls New Pact 'Much Different' From Previous Deals | Video

US President Donald Trump said India and the US are “pretty close” to finalising a trade deal, describing it as different from previous agreements. The announcement comes amid ongoing tariff negotiations, Marco Rubio’s India visit and discussions between trade officials on the bilateral trade agreement.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, 08:25 AM IST
India-US Trade Deal 'Pretty Close' To Finalisation, Says Trump, Calls New Pact 'Much Different' From Previous Deals | Video
India-US Trade Deal 'Pretty Close' To Finalisation, Says Trump, Calls New Pact 'Much Different' From Previous Deals | Video | File photo

Washington: The US and India are “pretty close” to making a trade deal, which will be much different than the earlier pacts, US President Donald Trump said here.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said India and the US were pretty close to making a trade deal.

“They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah,” Trump said in response to a question.

“It’s going to be a much different kind of deal than we've done," the president said.

Trump’s remarks came at a time Secretary of State Marco Rubio was visiting India and discussed further strengthening bilateral relations focussing on sectors such as trade, energy, technology, defence and people-to-people ties.

Earlier this month, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee and Washington to discuss the finer aspects of the trade deal.

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India and the US in February announced the finalisation of the framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, changes in the tariff landscape in the US have led to further negotiations on the pact.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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