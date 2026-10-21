Durga Visarjan 2026: Know About Visarjan Ritual, Significance And More About Sindoor Khela

Durga Visarjan 2026: Know Correct Muhurat, Ritual, Significance And More | Canva AI

Durga Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals, which is dedicated to Goddess Durga. The five-day festival began on October 16 and will conclude on October 21, 2026. The festival was marked on Mahalaya Amavasya on October 10 and concludes with Bijoya Dashami. It is mostly celebrated in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and other North-Eastern and southern parts of India. The conclusion of Durga Puja ends with the immersion of the Goddess in water and devotees observing Sindoor Khela. Let's take a look at Durg Visarjan rituals and more about Sindoor Khela.

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Durga Visarjan 2026

Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsava. On Wednesday, October 21, devotees are marking the final day of Durga Puja by performing the ritual of Durga Visarjan, which symbolises the deity going back to Kailash. Durgotsava refers to all five days of festivity, and these five days are observed as Maha Shashti, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and Vijaya Dashami.

Durga Puja is a significant Hindu celebration, especially for Bengalis, commemorating the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura, representing the conquest of good over evil. The celebration signifies the yearly return of Goddess Durga to her maternal home, featuring lavish public festivities with intricate decorations and pandals. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

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Vijayadashami muhurat and timings

Vijayadashami on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Dashami Tithi Begins - 04:20 PM on Oct 20, 2026

Dashami Tithi Ends - 05:41 PM on Oct 21, 2026

Rituals and celebrations

Durga's victory over Mahishasura is a symbolic victory of good forces over evil, light over darkness, and justice over tyranny. Durga is revered as a powerful feminine deity, symbolising "Shakti" or divine feminine energy. The festival is a tribute to the strength, wisdom, and protection offered by women and the mother figure in particular.

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Sindoor Khela 2026

Sindoor Khela is observed on the day of Bijoya Dashami. At the time the goddess bids farewell, women participate in Sindoor Khela to celebrate feminine energy, power and maternity bliss. In many parts of West Bengal, Tripura and Jharkhand, women celebrated Sindoor Khela at Durga Puja pandals on Vijaya Dashami, wearing traditional white sarees with red borders and applying sindoor to each other. The festivities featured sweets, ululation, conch shells and dhak beats, as devotees bid farewell to Goddess Durga and prayed for happiness and prosperity.