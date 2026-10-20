Durga Immersion Procession In MP's Shivpuri Turns Chaotic As Two Groups Of Youths Clash; Police Use Lathis —VIDEO

Goddess Immersion Procession Turns Chaotic As Groups Clash, Police Use Lathis In MP's Shivpuri—Video | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Two groups of youths clashed during Goddess Durga immersion procession in Shivpuri district on late night of Monday. The incident happened near Mote Mahadev Temple at Narwar town. A heated argument quickly escalated into a fight, with youths from both sides exchanging kicks and punches on the road. Youth from both the parties sustained injuries. Police intervened and resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and restore order. The clash created panic among devotees and briefly disrupted the procession.

According to reports, Goddess idols installed at various locations across Narwar during Navami celebrations were being taken through the town for immersion at Lakhna Pond. A large number of devotees and youths had joined the procession.

As the procession reached a petrol pump near Mote Mahadev Temple, an argument broke out between youths from two groups. The dispute quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with several youths attacking one another in the middle of the road.

#WATCH | Two Groups Clash During Goddess Immersion Procession In MP's #Shivpuri; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/HNqKWZkkRJ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 20, 2026

Eyewitnesses said the clash created chaos as people nearby tried to separate the fighting youths. Despite attempts by bystanders to calm both groups, the situation continued to worsen.

Police personnel deployed along the procession route immediately intervened and tried to separate the youths. However, when the groups failed to respond to their instructions, police resorted to using lathis to disperse the crowd.

Following police intervention, the fighting stopped and the situation was brought under control. The immersion procession was subsequently allowed to continue towards Lakhna Pond.

Police have increased surveillance in the area to prevent further disturbances.

The exact reason behind the clash remains unclear. Police are gathering information about the incident and the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

Although the incident briefly created tension in Narwar, police managed to restore normalcy and prevent the situation from escalating further.