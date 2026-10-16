VIDEO: 'Ap Gadhe Ho...' OBC Leader Argues With BJP MLA Devendra Jain’s Over 27% Reservation In Shivpuri

BJP MLA Devendra Jain’s Viral Video Shows Heated Exchange With OBC Leader Over 27% Reservation in MP |

BJP MLA Devendra Jain And OBC Leader Argument: A heated argument broke out between BJP MLA Devendra Jain and OBC Mahasabha Kisan Morcha national president Bhamar Singh Dhakad during reservation demonstration in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. A video of the exchange is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Dhakad is heard telling the MLA, “Main padha-likha hoon” (I am educated). The MLA reportedly questions the former, “Toh main gadha hoon?” (So, am I a donkey?). Dhakad then allegedly replies, “Haan, aap gadhe ho” (Yes, you are a donkey). The exchange drew attention during the demonstration.

#WATCH | 'Arey Aap Gadhe Ho...’: OBC Mahasabha Kisan Morcha Leader To BJP MLA Devendra Jain During Quota Protest In Shivpuri #MPnews #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/5zy8Ej0nFS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 16, 2026

OBC Mahasabha Demonstration For Restoration Of 27% OBC Reservation

The incident occurred during a demonstration organised by the OBC Mahasabha and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), which demanded the restoration of 27% OBC reservation in MP.

The demonstrators called for effective legal action and a legislative provision to provide reservation benefits to the OBC community following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's October 9 decision.

During the OBC reservation demonstration in Shivpuri, both organisations submitted memorandums to put their demands forward. The OBC Mahasabha submitted its memorandum addressing the Governor and Chief Minister, while the Azad Samaj Party submitted one addressing the President.

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Demonstrators Question Absence Of Ruling Party MLAs

Demonstrator Dinesh Sagar questioned the absence of ruling party MLAs during the demonstration. He said political leaders approach people from SC, ST and OBC communities for votes during elections but do not stand with them when issues such as reservation arise.

Referring to Pichhore MLA Preetam Lodhi, Sagar said his effigy had already been burnt in his constituency. He also appealed to demonstrators to burn the effigies of other MLAs over the reservation issue.

Meanwhile, the MLA Devendra Jain viral video has added a political dimension to the demonstration, drawing attention to the reported exchange between the BJP MLA and the OBC leader.

However, the full context of the viral video and the complete conversation could not be verified.

The demonstrators maintained that their primary demand was the restoration of 27% OBC reservation in MP and urged the government to take concrete steps to address the issue.