Wife Jumps Into Well After Dispute With Husband In Shivpuri, Rescued After 30 Minutes | VIDEO

Wife Jumps Into Well After Dispute With Husband In Shivpuri, Rescued After 30 Minutes | FP Photo

Woman jumps into well in Madhya Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a trivial dispute between a husband and wife took a dangerous turn when the woman jumped into a deep well near a school. Reportedly the wife was insisting that her husband apologise to her. The incident triggered panic in the village, prompting locals to rush to her rescue. The rescue operation lasted approximately half an hour, leaving people at the spot anxious about her safety.

Shivpuri Wife Jumps Into Well After Argument

According to information, the incident took place in Sahariya village, under the jurisdiction of the Dinara police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district. On Wednesday afternoon, the married couple reportedly had an argument over an issue. The woman became angry and, in an attempt to get her husband to apologise, took the extreme step of jumping into a deep well near a school.

Shivpuri incident news quickly spread across the village, drawing a crowd to the spot. The woman’s family members were also left panicked as people tried to figure out how to bring her out safely.

🎥 Angry Woman Jumps Into Well In Shivpuri After Husband Refuses To Apologise Following Fight #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #Shivpuri https://t.co/6EYYsVBlMd — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 15, 2026

Woman Rescue Operation In Shivpuri

Following the incident, villagers and other people present at the spot joined hands to rescue the woman from the well. The rescue efforts continued for approximately 30 minutes.

While the exact cause of the dispute between the couple remain unavailable, the incident shocked the locals that how a heated argument can escalate unexpectedly. The incident has drawn attention to the risks of taking impulsive steps during domestic disagreements.