MP Garba 2026: VHP-Bajrang Dal Demand Mandatory ID Check, Religious Playlist At Garba Pandals In MP's Shivpuri

Ahead of Navratri celebrations, the VHP and Bajrang Dal in Shivpuri demands stricter Garba entry rules and security measures. | Representational Photo

Garba pandal entry restrictions: Hindu organisations Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have demanded stricter entry rules and that only religious songs must be played at the garba pandals during the upcoming Navratri festival. They asserted to make Aadhaar cards or other valid identity documents mandatory to ensure only Sanatani devotees be allowed to enter Garba pandals. Both the organisations submitted a joint application to the district administration in this regard.

VHP-Bajrang Dal Shivpuri Seek Stricter Garba Entry Rules

The organisations have also raised a demand that people arriving at Garba events under the influence of alcohol or any other intoxicant should not be allowed entry. They have also demanded that only religious and Garba-related songs be played during the events, with a complete ban on obscene songs.

#WATCH | Vishwa Hindu Parishad Calls For Mandatory ID Cards To Secure Entry At Garba Pandals In #Shivpuri#Navratri #GarbaPandals #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/sdEdteckee — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 7, 2026

The groups have further requested the administration to prohibit meat shops around public and religious places during the Shivpuri Navratri 2026 celebrations.

In their application, VHP and Bajrang Dal referred to alleged objectionable incidents reported earlier at Garba pandals. They urged the administration to allow events only after clearly defining rules and conditions for organisers.

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Security And Monitoring At Garba Pandals

The organisations have also called for stricter Garba security guidelines, including monitoring the identity and activities of people attending the events to prevent any controversial or unpleasant incidents.

Bajrang Dal district president Upendra Yadav said the organisation had submitted its demands to the administration. He threatened that if the demands are not considered and rules are not implemented, volunteers would visit Garba pandals during the Navdurga Mahotsav and take action.

The district administration and Garba organisers will now decide on the demands and the arrangements to be followed during the celebrations beginning October 10.