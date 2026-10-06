Traditional Uma-Sanjhi Festival 2026 Begins At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain

Uma Sanjhi Festival begun at Mahakaleshwar Ujjain with the worship of goddess Uma. |

Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain News: The traditional Uma Sanjhi Mahotsav 2026 has officially commenced at the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain with traditional religious fervor. Organised by the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee from October 6 to 12 during Shraddha Paksha, the festival opened with formal Ghat Sthapana and Vasant Puja rituals. Marking its traditional calendar timeline, the festival begun from Ashwin Krishna Ekadashi and will continue through Ashwin Shukla Dwitiya.

Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik performing the rituals during the festivities. |

Speaking to the media, Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik stated that the annual festival is being celebrated with great enthusiasm, featuring special Uma Mata worship and cultural activities. The opening day rituals were conducted under the guidance of priest Ghanshyam Sharma and led by Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik, alongside Assistant Administrator Himanshu Carpenter, priests, purohits, and staff.

Folk dance, art, cultural programmes at Ujjain Festival celebrate heritage

Following established customs, temple priests will create attractive, artistic designs daily on the ancient Sanjhi Stone Rangoli Art canvas, alongside decorative mask tableaux representing Lord Mahakaleshwar. Evening highlights include Vasant Puja performed by 21 Brahmins following the aarti, alongside vibrant Mahakal Mahalok Cultural Programs featuring a folk dance group led by Sanjay Mahajan from Khargone and folk singing by Mamta Mishra from Narmadapuram.

Additional Collector Pratham Kaushik performing the ritual on the first day of the Uma Sanjhi Mahotsav |

Additionally, daily Hari Kirtan Sabha Mandap Ujjain sessions are held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, led by Yogesh Purandare and Dholi Bua Maharaj of Gwalior and his associates. Administration officials confirmed that the multi-day celebrations will feature various cultural activities, folk dances, and traditional worship, culminating on October 12 with the grand Uma Mata Sawari and the immersion of jware at Ram Ghat.