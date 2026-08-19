FPJ Quick Take At 12 PM: 'Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 9, Apple Changes App Store Fees In EU'; Your Daily Noon Guide To Top News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every afternoon, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily noon guide:

1. Kolkata Hotel Fire: 9 Bangladeshi Nationals Killed, Several Injured In Blaze - VIDEO

The fire broke out at around 2:00 am, leaving several guests trapped inside the building, with many losing consciousness after inhaling smoke. Emergency services rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Nine people have died and several have suffered injuries in a fire that broke out in a hotel in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street around 2 am today



Teams of Police and Civil Defence are present at the accident site pic.twitter.com/P6Q8kcImzI — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

2. Nepal Minister Sita Badi Breastfeeds Rescued 17-Day-Old Baby After Finding Children Living In Poor Conditions At Shelter Home, Says 'Now I Am Her Mother' - VIDEO

Nepal Minister Sita Badi breastfed a hungry 17-day-old girl during an inspection of a Kathmandu shelter after around 20 children were rescued from allegedly poor conditions. The infant began crying during a medical examination and no milk was reportedly available. Badi took her into her arms and breastfed her twice. A video of the moment has gone viral. (Read more...)

3. PM Modi Wants Bangladesh Counterpart Tarique Rahman's Proposed India Visit To Be 'Memorable', Says Indian Envoy

PM Narendra Modi wants Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman's proposed India visit to be memorable, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said. He quoted Modi as assuring Rahman an honourable reception when he visits India. Trivedi said closer engagement would benefit people and businesses in both countries. (Read more...)

#WATCH | Dhaka, Bangladesh | High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, says, "... We have two vibrant democracies which are not only about geography, history, or culture, but also aspiration. And it's the aspiration of the youth. Both countries have a lot of young… pic.twitter.com/klYhUa0txN — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2026

4. NTA Overhaul After NEET And UGC-NET Lapses As 600 Experts Removed, Four-Tier Checks And CISF Security Ordered

The Centre has ordered a major overhaul of the NTA examination system following repeated controversies over UGC-NET and NEET-UG. The agency will introduce four-tier paper scrutiny, remove 600 experts, induct new officials and strengthen security with CISF protection. NTA offices will shift to Minto Road, while confidential operations and exam protocols will undergo a comprehensive audit. (Read more...)

As a follow up meeting on NTA, Union Education Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad directed that all necessary security and related infrastructural facilities should be put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.



Following directions from the Minister, DG, NTA apprised on the… pic.twitter.com/SCSnko504d — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) August 18, 2026

5. Apple Changes App Store Fees In EU After Long Legal Battle; Epic Games Criticises New Terms

Apple has revised its App Store commission structure for EU developers effective October 1, prompting criticism from Epic Games, which called the new fees a violation of the Digital Markets Act. (Read more...)

Apple Changes App Store Fees In EU After Long Legal Battle; Epic Games Criticises New Terms | File

6. KKR To Acquire Minority Stake In BookMyShow, Expanding Investment In India’s Digital Entertainment Sector

KKR has signed an agreement to acquire a minority stake in BookMyShow, supporting its live entertainment expansion and growth across India’s digital entertainment market. (Read more...)

KKR To Acquire Minority Stake In BookMyShow, Expanding Investment In India’s Digital Entertainment Sector | Screenshot

7. Zepto Raises Minimum Order For Free Delivery To ₹199 From ₹149 Earlier

Zepto has increased the minimum order value for free delivery to ₹199 from ₹149 in select cities and PIN codes, according to reports. The quick-commerce platform has also raised the threshold to ₹299 during periods of high demand. Analysts expect the move to reduce Zepto’s burn while benefiting competitors. (Read more...)

8. India Vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: What Happens If India Draw Or Lose?

India and Pakistan will renew their arch rivalry when they take the field at the Wagener Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. With England already qualified, only one of India or Pakistan can make it to the next round. Pakistan need a win to remain in contention, while India could qualify with a draw, depending on the England vs Wales result. (Read more...)

𝐀 𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐃𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐍𝐂𝐄. 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐈𝐓𝐒. 🇮🇳🔥



For a decade, the Indian Senior Men’s Team have held the upper hand against Pakistan. Now, the 𝐃𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐚 𝐃𝐚𝐛𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐚 returns to the World Cup stage as captain Harmanpreet and… pic.twitter.com/obnMuRdUCf — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 19, 2026

9. Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Enters ₹100 Crore Club With First Solo Hit

Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 continued its impressive box-office run on Day 5, earning Rs 9.75 crore net across 11,060 shows and registering 5.4% growth. The Disha Patani-starrer has now collected Rs 100.75 crore net in India, marking Emraan’s first solo Rs 100-crore film. (Read more...)

10. 'Dreamt Of Having 11 Children': Anupama Parameswaran Says She No Longer Wants Kids After Ex-Boyfriend Shamed Her Over Periods

Anupama Parameswaran revealed how a past toxic relationship affected her emotionally, alleging that her ex-boyfriend used her periods against her during arguments. “I was ashamed that I have my periods and I’m a woman,” she said. (Read more...)