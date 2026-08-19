India Vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: What Happens If India Draw Or Lose?

India and Pakistan will renew their arch rivalry when they take the field at the Wagener Hockey Stadium on Wednesday | X/HockeyIndia

India and Pakistan will resume their rivalry knowing that a win could knock out the other in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. The two rivals meet at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, the stakes could hardly be higher. A defeat could knock them out in the group stage, meaning tensions could be running high at the Wagener Hockey Stadium.

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India are second in Pool D with three points after beating Wales 3-1 before losing 2-4 to England. Pakistan have only one point after drawing with Wales and suffering a 1-4 defeat against England.

England have already secured a top-two finish, leaving India, Pakistan and Wales competing for the other qualifying spot. India can guarantee their place in the next round with a victory over Pakistan, while a loss would end their campaign.

India also hold an advantage in goal difference, with zero compared with minus two for Wales and minus three for Pakistan.

Thus, a draw would keep India in contention but make their qualification dependent on the result of England’s game against Wales. If England avoid defeat, India will advance because Wales cannot move beyond two points. However, a Wales victory would take them to four points and bring the tiebreak rules into play.

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Under the FIH regulations, teams level on points are first separated by the number of wins. Goal difference and goals scored are then considered, with the result between the tied teams used only after those criteria. This means India could face a tense wait if they draw with Pakistan and Wales upset England.

India enter the match with a dominant recent record against their neighbours. In the last 10 years, since the 2016 South Asian Games final, the two sides have met 19 times, with India winning 17 encounters and the remaining two ending in draws.

For Pakistan, the situation is much clearer. They must beat India to reach four points and keep their World Cup hopes alive. Wales are also in a must-win situation against England and will need the other results and tiebreak calculations to go their way.