India Vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Live

India and Pakistan will renew their famous hockey rivalry on Wednesday when they meet in a crucial FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pool D match. The game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium could decide which team stays in the race for a semi-final spot.

India are currently second in Pool D with three points after beating Wales 3-1 and losing 2-4 to England. Pakistan have one point after drawing with Wales and losing 1-4 to England. England have already secured a top-two finish, leaving India, Pakistan and Wales to fight for the remaining spot.

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India need at least a draw against Pakistan to secure second place in the pool. Pakistan must win to keep their semi-final hopes alive, while Wales also need victory against England to have a chance. This makes the India-Pakistan clash much more than a traditional rivalry.

India have dominated Pakistan in recent years and have not lost to them in the last 10 years. The teams have met 19 times since the 2016 South Asian Games final, with India winning 17 matches and two ending in draws. However, Pakistan's rich hockey history means India cannot afford to take them lightly.

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India vs Pakistan Hockey Live Streaming

The India vs Pakistan FIH Hockey World Cup match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the same will also be available on JioHotstar. The IND vs PAK match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST.