Pakistan Hockey Team Faces Embarrassment After Reportedly Forgetting Protective Gear During FIH World Cup Clash | Video

SalmanAkbar12/Pakistan Hockey/X/Instagram

Pakistan’s men’s hockey team suffered an embarrassing moment during their opening FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 match against England on Saturday, with the side reportedly forgetting essential protective gear in the dressing room. The incident occurred during a penalty corner situation in the first half, adding to Pakistan’s disappointing outing as they eventually suffered a 1-4 defeat.

The protective equipment is required by defenders during penalty corners, but it was not available on the pitch when England were awarded a set piece around the 17th minute. A Pakistan player was forced to sprint back to the changing room and bring the equipment onto the field before play could resume.

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The delay resulted in further trouble for Pakistan, with captain Abu Bakar Mahmood receiving a green card and being sent off the field for two minutes. The bizarre episode quickly attracted attention, particularly given the magnitude of the World Cup stage.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Akbar criticised the team’s lack of preparation and organisation on social media. He described the incident as an “unwanted record” and argued that forgetting essential protective equipment at a major international tournament raised serious questions about the team’s discipline and professionalism.

The off-field blunder compounded Pakistan’s struggles against England, who secured a comfortable 4-1 victory in the opening encounter. Pakistan will now look to regroup quickly, with Wales and arch-rivals India next on their schedule on August 17 and August 19 respectively.