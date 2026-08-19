Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Emraan Hashmi Enters ₹100 Crore Club With First Solo Hit

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2, also featuring Disha Patani in the headl, has continued its impressive run at the box office, crossing the Rs. 100 crore net mark in India within just five days of its release. The milestone makes it the first solo film of Hashmi’s career to enter the Rs. 100 crore club, further adding to the film’s strong theatrical performance.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 9.75 crore net in India on Day 5. The film recorded a 5.4% growth compared with its Day 4 collection of Rs. 9.25 crore. On its fifth day, the film was screened across 11,060 shows.

With this latest addition, the movie’s India net collection has reached Rs. 100.75 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs. 120.33 crore. The film has also maintained a healthy presence in overseas markets. It earned approximately Rs. 2 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs. 23.80 crore.

As a result, Awarapan 2 has now amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs. 144.13 crore.

Awarapan 2 Budget

The numbers are particularly impressive considering that the film was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs. 45 crore. With its India net collection already more than double its reported production budget, Awarapan 2 can be considered a super hit at the box office based on the budget-to-collection ratio.

With the second week now crucial, the film’s ability to maintain momentum will determine whether it can climb even higher at the box office.

Awarapan 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"