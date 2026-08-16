'We Couldn't Breathe, Walked Out Before Interval': Moviegoer Complains Of AC Failure During Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Screening In Ghaziabad

A moviegoer has alleged that a screening of Awarapan 2 at a cinema in Ghaziabad turned into an uncomfortable experience after the auditorium's air conditioning allegedly stopped functioning properly. The complaint was shared on Instagram along with a video showing the conditions inside the theatre.

According to the moviegoer, the incident took place on August 15, 2026, during the 10:30 pm show of Awarapan 2 in Theatre 3 at Pacific Mall, Ghaziabad. He alleged that the auditorium's AC was barely functioning, leaving the hall extremely humid and stuffy.

In the Instagram post, the moviegoer wrote, "@moviemax.cinemas turned our movie night into an unventilated nightmare. The AC was barely running, making the hall so humid that all of us couldn’t even breathe properly. When we complained to on-site management, they failed to fix it. We had to walk out before the interval—completely unable to watch what we paid for. Deficient service, zero accountability, and complete disregard for customer comfort. Avoid @moviemax.cinemas at all costs! ❌"

The complainant further alleged that they immediately approached the theatre management after noticing the issue. However, according to their account, the problem was not resolved despite the complaint.

They claimed that the management allegedly gave them multiple explanations but did not provide a solution. With the auditorium becoming increasingly uncomfortable, the moviegoers said they had no option but to leave before the interval.

The complaint described the incident as a "severe failure in basic facilities" and alleged that the poor conditions not only ruined their movie experience but also affected their health.

The moviegoer also accused the cinema of providing "deficient service" and lacking accountability, while urging others to be cautious about booking tickets at the venue.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 2 (August 15), recording a substantial jump in collections. According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 33.75 crore net across 10,496 shows in India on Day 2, registering a 53.4 per cent growth over its opening-day collection of Rs 22 crore net.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 55.75 crore.

The sequel follows the 2007 film Awarapan, which starred Shriya Saran and was a box-office flop, earning around Rs 12.50 crore worldwide over its lifetime. Awarapan 2, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky, has received mixed responses, with some viewers calling it a 'forced' sequel while praising Emraan’s performance.