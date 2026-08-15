'There Have Been Highs & Lows...': Awarapan 2 Star Emraan Hashmi Pens Emotional Note As He Completes 23 Years In Bollywood

Emraan Hashmi Marks 23 Years In Bollywood | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Emraan Hashmi has completed 23 years in the Hindi film industry, marking the milestone with an emotional note dedicated to his fans. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Footpath, which starred Aftab Shivdasani, Bipasha Basu, Irrfan Khan and Rahul Dev and released on August 15, 2003. Meanwhile, his latest film, Awarapan 2, co-starring Disha Patani, is currently in theatres.

Emraan Hashmi Marks 23 Years In Bollywood

Reflecting on his journey, Emraan took to his Instagram story on Saturday and expressed gratitude for the love and support he has received from audiences throughout his career. He wrote, "There have been highs and lows, successes and failures, applause and silence... but through every phase, you have stayed," thanking his fans for growing with him and continuing to support his work.

Check it out:

Photo Via Instagram

'Still Dreaming, Still Learning'

The 47-year-old actor also admitted that despite spending more than two decades in the industry, he continues to feel the same excitement, nervousness and hunger whenever one of his films reaches the audience. He credited his fans for playing a significant role in whatever he has achieved over the years.

"And somewhere inside me that guy from Footpath is still here... still dreaming, still learning, still finding his way. Here's to the journey ahead," wrote Emraan.

Emraan is currently receiving attention for Awarapan 2, the sequel to his popular 2007 film Awarapan. The film brings him back as Shivam Pandit and marks another significant chapter in his long Bollywood journey.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

Awarapan 2 generated decent pre-release buzz, while its advance booking was particularly strong, resulting in a bumper opening at the box office. Although the film has received mixed reviews from critics, the response from audiences suggests that there was considerable excitement to watch the sequel on the big screen. The film clashed with Batwara 1947 at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 21 crore net in India on its opening day, which is considered an excellent start. The film's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 27.20 crore.

Awarapan, which was released in 2007, was a box-office flop, with a worldwide lifetime collection of around Rs 12.50 crore. In comparison, Awarapan 2 has surpassed the original film’s entire lifetime collection on its opening day itself, collecting Rs 27.20 crore gross worldwide.

Work Front

The actor has Gunmaaster G9, Rooh and G2 in his upcoming lineup.