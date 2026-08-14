Awarapan 2 X Review: 'Forced Sequel, Predictable Story'; Emraan Hashmi's Film Gets Mixed Response, Disha Patani Fails To Impress Netizens

Awarapan 2 X Review | Photo Via YouTube

Awarapan 2 hit theatres on Friday, August 14, clashing with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. The sequel to the 2007 cult classic Awarapan sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani as the female lead. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the sequel follows the original, which was helmed by Mohit Suri. As audiences watched the film on its first day, several took to social media to share their reactions.

Awarapan 2 has received a mixed response so far, with some praising the nostalgia and Emraan’s return, while others criticised its predictable storyline and called it a 'forced sequel.'

Awarapan 2 X Review

Several X users praised Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit, while others were left disappointed with the sequel. Many felt that Awarapan 2 relies heavily on nostalgia rather than offering something fresh.

One user called the film a 'huge disappointment', criticising it for depending too much on nostalgia and saying the music failed to recreate the 'soul and magic' of the original. The user added that nostalgia alone cannot replace strong execution and described the film as a 'forced sequel' rather than a worthy continuation.

However, another viewer had a more positive take, calling Awarapan 2 'pure nostalgia' and praising Emraan’s return as Shivam. The user described the film as a stylish attempt to appeal to the new generation while retaining a 2000s-style story for millennials. They also felt the songs could have been better but praised Disha Patani’s role, saying she was not merely included for glamour and had a prominent part to play.

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Calling it an “Emraan Hashmi show”, the user praised the actor’s performance throughout the film.

Awarapan 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2.5 stars out of 5 and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"