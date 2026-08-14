Awarapan 2 Review: A Treat For Emraan Hashmi Fans, But This Much-Awaited Sequel Is Predictable & Offers Nothing Great

Awarapan 2 Review |

Title: Awarapan 2

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi

Where To Watch: In Theatres

Ratings: 2.5 stars

Awarapan 2 Review: Mohit Suri's Awarapan, which was released in 2007, failed to make a mark at the box office. However, the music of the Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran starrer was a hit, and audiences still love the songs. Now, after 19 years, a sequel to the movie titled Awarapan 2 has hit the big screens. The teaser, trailer, and songs created a decent pre-release buzz. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Read on to find out...

The movie starts with Shivam (Emraan Hashmi) visiting a graveyard, where he sits next to Aaliyah's (Shriya Saran) grave and talks about his life, which has no aim. He hears a child crying and sees that someone has abandoned a baby girl in the graveyard. Shivam takes the child to an orphanage and names her Aaliyah. One day, a family adopts Aaliyah. But later, Shivam comes to know that the people who adopted Aaliyah are into child trafficking, and she is taken to Bangkok. Shivam becomes an Interpol spy and goes to Bangkok to save Aaliyah and other kids. What happens next forms the rest of the story...

Awarapan 2 is written by Bilal Siddiqui and Vishesh Bhatt, and directed by Nitin Kakkar. The basic storyline of the film, which is about child trafficking and the lead trying to save the kids, is something that we have watched in many movies and web series like Mardaani, Shivaay, Delhi Crime Season 3, and others. So, when it comes to the basic concept, the film doesn't offer anything new.

The screenplay and the narration are good in bits and parts, but the biggest problem with Awarapan 2 is that it is very predictable. You will easily guess every twist and turn that's going to unfold on the big screen, and that's why the movie fails to keep us engaged throughout. One thing that impresses is that the makers have gone a notch higher when it comes to the scale of the film, and Vishnu Rao's cinematography is first-rate.

We are sure everyone has one question in mind: 'Can we watch Awarapan 2 even if we have not watched Awarapan?' Well, the makers have tried to incorporate a few scenes from Part 1 to make the audience understand what happened in Mohit Suri's directorial. However, if you haven't watched Part 1, you might not understand a few references in Awarapan 2.

Awarapan 2 Review - Actors' Performances

Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit is back with a bang! His performance is the soul of the film, and the movie is a treat for his fans. Disha Patani has been given a very good role, and she grabs our attention with her act. She is impressive and leaves a mark.

Shabana Azmi has an extended cameo, and she is good in her role. But, we surely wanted to watch her more. Puran Gabbi as the antagonist is fantastic in the film, and he clearly steals the show.

Awarapan 2 Review - Music

The songs of Awarapan are still loved by one and all, and in Awarapan 2, whenever Tera Mera Rishta or Toh Phir Aao are played in the background, they take us on a nostalgia trip. However, the new songs in Awarapan 2 fail to grab our attention and don't have repeat value.

Awarapan 2 Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!