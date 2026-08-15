'Awarapan 3' On The Way? Emraan Hashmi Drops Hint During Theatre Visit With Co-Star Disha Patani | Instagram

Mumbai: The possibility of another 'Awarapan' film has got fans excited after Emraan Hashmi teased a third instalment while visiting a Mumbai theatre with co-star Disha Patani during the promotion of 'Awarapan 2'.

Emraan, who returned as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the first film, interacted with fans during the interval of the action thriller. The actor thanked the audience for supporting the franchise and said the film now belonged to them.

Addressing the crowd, Emraan spoke about bringing the story back with more action and emotions. He said, "This is a film which belongs to the fans more than the makers, which is why we have returned. We have made this journey even more thrilling with more action and emotions. On Friday, the film will be out of our hands and in yours."

When a fan predicted that the film would become a super-hit, Emraan asked the audience to wait for the second half. He said, "The movie is not over yet; the second half is better."

The actor then left fans cheering when he hinted at the possibility of 'Awarapan 3'. Emraan said, "We hope you enjoy the entire film, and hopefully, Awarapan 3 very soon."

The response to 'Awarapan 2' has also been strong at the box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 23.40 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest opener among Emraan's solo films and the biggest opening for the Vishesh Films-Emraan Hashmi combination.

The film has also crossed the lifetime collection of the 2007 original on its opening day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. 'Awarapan 2' is also reported to be the third-biggest opener of 2026 so far, behind 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Border 2'.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, 'Awarapan 2' brings back Emraan as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky.

The original 'Awarapan', directed by Mohit Suri, released on June 29, 2007. Although the film did not do well at the box office at the time, it later developed a strong following among fans. Its music, including songs such as 'Toh Phir Aao', continues to remain popular.

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