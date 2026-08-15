Akshay Kumar Removes Shoes While Holding National Flag As He Celebrates Independence Day; Netizens Praise Him - Watch Video

Akshay Kumar Takes Off Show During Independence Day Celebration |

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were spotted at a ground in Mumbai on Saturday morning, where they were playing cricket. Amid the match, Akshay, Tiger and others celebrated the 80th Independence Day. A video of the same has gone viral on social media, in which we can see Akshay taking off his shoes, standing on a chair while holding the National Flag, as everyone sings Jana Gana Mana.

Well, netizens are quite impressed with Akshay's gesture. A netizen tweeted, "Since there was no pole there to hoist the flag at a height, Akshay Kumar first took off his shoes out of respect for the Indian national flag, then held the flag in his hands and stood on a chair. Then everyone there, including him and Tiger Shroff, sang India's national anthem and celebrated Independence Day by saluting the Indian national flag. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are true patriots and good human beings. They stopped their cricket match in the middle to celebrate Independence Day and then continued playing cricket (sic)." Watch the video below...

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were playing cricket this morning as usual.



While playing cricket, they remembered that today is August 15, Independence Day. So Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff stopped the cricket match and got the Indian national flag brought there.



Since there was… pic.twitter.com/KRcQwuZE3W — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) August 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar's Independence Day Post

Well, Akshay was one of the first celebrities to post about Independence Day on social media. He tweeted, "Hamare tirange ki shaan yun hi bani rahe, har dil mein ummeed aur har aankh mein ek behtar kal ka sapna rahe. Aap sabhi ko Swatantrata Divas ki hardik Shubhakamnaen. Jai Hind! (May the pride of our flag remain intact, may hope reign in every heart and the dream of a better tomorrow in every eye. Happy Independence Day to all of you. Jai Hind!)"

हमारे तिरंगे की शान यूँ ही बनी रहे, हर दिल में उम्मीद और हर आँख में एक बेहतर कल का सपना रहे। आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। 🇮🇳 जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/ymenfpicLd — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 15, 2026

Akshay Kumar Movies

Talking about Akshay's upcoming movies, the actor will next be seen in Haiwaan, which is slated to release on September 11, 2026. He will also be seen in films like Samuk and Golmaal 5.