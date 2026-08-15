 'Main Toh Kiss Bhi Nahi Kiya...': Yash Reacts To Violence & Vulgarity In Movies, Defends Intimate Scenes In Toxic
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'Main Toh Kiss Bhi Nahi Kiya...': Yash Reacts To Violence & Vulgarity In Movies, Defends Intimate Scenes In Toxic

Yash discussed vulgarity, intimate scenes and Gen Z in a recent interview. He said the younger generation is often labelled spoilt by those before it, calling this a lifelong pattern. Addressing Toxic, Yash said intimate scenes should be shot aesthetically and stressed that the film’s emotions are important to its creative vision.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Saturday, August 15, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
'Main Toh Kiss Bhi Nahi Kiya...': Yash Reacts To Violence & Vulgarity In Movies, Defends Intimate Scenes In Toxic
Yash On Violence & Vulgarity In Movies | YouTube

Yash is all set for the release of his movie Toxic, which will hit the big screens on August 26, 2026. The film's teasers, trailer and songs have grabbed the attention of the audience, especially for the love-making scenes in them. Yash is currently busy with the promotion of the movie, and he will be seen on Aap Ki Adalat, answering difficult questions from senior journalist Rajat Sharma.

During the show, a young girl asked Yash about violence and sex scenes in movies, and how, when such things are done by youngsters, Gen Z is blamed. To this, the actor said, "I feel that the next generation will always be better, and the generation before them always feels the new generation is spoilt. It is a lifelong problem. But we have to understand one thing: the world belongs to the youngsters."

Further talking about vulgarity, Yash said, "Vulgarity is wrong. Maine toh kiss bhi nahi kiya, aapne dekha hai. There's a line; we also know that. We have to shoot it in an aesthetic way, and later, the visual impact that is seen is the impact of cinema. It is a creator's voice, and this film is made with an intent where those emotions are very important."

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He further stated that Toxic is made for Gen Z.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic was earlier supposed to release in March this year and clash at the box office with Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, the makers postponed the film to June 2026. Later, the movie was pushed again, and it will now release on August 26.

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Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. While it is originally a Kannada film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.

Toxic is expected to take the box office by storm.

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