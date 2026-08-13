'Bodyguards Used To Take Care Of Her': Yash Praises Kiara Advani For '100% Commitment' To Toxic Despite Pregnancy- VIDEO

Yash Praises Kiara Advani For '100% Commitment' To Toxic Despite Pregnancy |

At the album launch event of Toxic, actor Yash spoke about his co-star Kiara Advani and praised her dedication to the film despite being pregnant. He also thanked the actress for making the movie "special" with her extraordinary efforts.

When Yash was asked to say a few words about Kiara, he said, "Kiara is, how do I say this, I think she is such a professional actor." He went on to praise her commitment, saying, "She (Kiara) came into this film- I was a little worried because it was too demanding."

Yash then recalled asking Kiara if she had ever performed a rain sequence before. According to the actor, Kiara told him that she had never done one in her career. He said he was surprised to see how she "dedicated herself" to the film despite the physically demanding shoot.

Explaining Kiara's commitment to Toxic, Yash said, "I must say even after she was carrying (the baby) she came with 100% commitment." He added that he was "more worried and Geetu Mohandas was more worried" about Kiara during the shoot. Yash further explained that Kiara's "bouncers and bodyguards used to take care of her."

Yash concluded his praise for Kiara by saying, "Thankyou Kiara. This one is special."

Kiara Advani Pregnancy & Toxic Shooting

Kiara Advani was pregnant while shooting for Yash-starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, but the news was kept private during much of the filming. In December 2025, she revealed that she had continued working for seven months during her pregnancy, with only director Geetu Mohandas and the producer initially aware of it. She also recalled speaking to her unborn baby while filming emotionally intense scenes.

The pregnancy was closely linked to the film's production schedule. Toxic began principal photography in August 2024, and after Kiara's pregnancy became a factor, the remaining shoot was shifted to Mumbai in June 2025 to facilitate her. The film's shooting was eventually completed in October 2025.

Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their baby girl in July 2025. The couple named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra.