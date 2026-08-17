'Akha Bollywood Ek Taraf Aur Emraan Hashmi Ek Taraf': Awarapan 2 Actor's Wife Parveen Hashmi Pens Heartfelt Note After Success Of His Film

Parveen Hashmi Pens Heartfelt Note For Emraan Hashmi |

After 14 years, finally Emraan Hashmi has got a hit at the box office with Awarapan 2. The sequel to the 2007 release Awarapan has taken the box office by storm by collecting around Rs. 82 crore net in India in just three days. On Monday, Emraan's wife, Parveen Hashmi, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for her husband.

She wrote, "It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!!" Parveen further wrote that there were Fridays that were high and also the Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but Emraan always moved forward and didn't allow any of it to stop him. She wrote, "He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah (sic)."

The star wife further wrote that she has seen Emraan put his heart and soul into films. "And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in, people around me keep asking, 'How is he still so grounded and so calm? This is what makes him different!!' (sic)," she added.

Parveen Uses Famous The Ba***ds of Bollywood Dialogue In Her Note

Giving reference to the famous The Ba***ds of Bollywood dialogue, Parveen wrote, "And maybe that’s why this line, 'Akha Bollywood ek taraf aur Emraan Hashmi ek taraf', resonates so deeply with the industry and his fans."

She further wrote that she has seen all the hard work that Emraan used to put in a project, like 'studying his scripts, learning his dialogues (some of them in Telugu!), practising scenes behind closed doors, eating right, exercising and taking care of himself'.

Parveen Is Grateful

As Awarapan 2 is a huge hit, Parveen wrote that she is very 'grateful and thankful for this day'. She further wrote that Emraan truly deserved it. Parveen called herself the actor's biggest critic and wrote that she is 'incredibly proud' of him.

"So never give up on your dreams guys. Stay focused, stay disciplined, just keep looking at the bigger picture and enjoy the journey (sic)," she concluded.

Awarapan 2 Shines At Box Office

As a solo hero, Awarapan 2 has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of Emraan Hashmi. Despite getting mixed reviews from critics and the audience, the movie has been performing well at the box office.