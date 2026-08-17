Gunmaaster G9 Release Date: After Beating Batwara 1947 At Box Office, Awarapan 2 Actor Emraan Hashmi Set To Clash With Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Gunmaaster G9 Vs Yeh Prem Mol Liya | Instagram

Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang on the big screens with Awarapan 2. The film has become a super hit at the box office, with a collection of Rs. 81.75 crore net in India. The movie has beaten Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947 at the box office during the first weekend. Now, on Monday, Emraan announced the release date of his next film, Gunmaaster G9, and it is all set to clash at the box office with Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Emraan tweeted, "#GunmaasterG9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November. And this time, it’s not just bullets firing. It’s romance, music and action coming to steal your heart (sic)."

#GunmaasterG9 is locked, loaded and ready to fire up the big screen on 27th November. And this time, it’s not just bullets firing. It’s romance, music and action coming to steal your heart.#G9 #Gunmaaster



Produced by @DeepakMukut #HunarMukut @sangeetaahir



Presented by… pic.twitter.com/PDS3of8H6Z — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 17, 2026

Gunmaaster G9 Vs Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The makers of Yeh Prem Mol Liya had announced the release date many months ago. A few days ago, when the shoot of the movie was wrapped up, they confirmed that their movie is releasing on November 27. Now, the makers of Gunmaaster G9 have announced the release date.

So, it is going to be Emraan Hashmi-Genelia Deshmukh vs Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari at the box office.

Both movies are of different genres. While Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a family drama with romance in it, Gunmaaster G9 is reportedly a romantic, musical action thriller. Well, November is still a few months away, so it will be interesting to see whether the clash will happen or it will be averted.

Emraan Hashmi Gets A Hit After 14 Years

Emraan's last hit film was the 2012 release Raaz 3. Now, after 14 years, finally, the actor has received a clean hit at the box office.

Reportedly, Awarapan 2 was made on a budget of Rs. 45 crore, so a collection of Rs. 81.75 crore in three days is simply fantastic.