Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi's Film Holds Strong Despite 23% Drop, Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Emraan Hashmi returned as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, which was released on August 14 alongside Disha Patani in the lead role, clashing with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Despite the box-office clash, Awarapan 2 has been performing well and has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in net domestic collections, despite receiving mixed reviews.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 3

On Day 3, which was Sunday, Awarapan 2 earned an estimated Rs 26 crore net in India across 9,403 shows, according to Sacnilk. While the Sunday collection represents a 23% drop from Saturday’s Rs 33.75 crore net, the overall performance remains strong.

With the Day 3 collection added, Awarapan 2 has reportedly reached Rs 81.75 crore in India net collections. Its India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 98.10 crore.

The film has also performed well in overseas markets. Awarapan 2 collected approximately Rs 4 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to around Rs 12 crore. Its reported worldwide gross collection has now reached approximately Rs 110.10 crore.

Awarapan 2 Budget

Considering the film’s reported budget of around Rs 45 crore, the 23% decline should not necessarily be viewed as a negative sign. With Awarapan 2 already crossing the Rs 80 crore India net mark, the film is in a strong position commercially.

The crucial test will now be the Monday collection, as the first weekday will indicate whether the film can maintain its momentum beyond the opening weekend.

Awarapan 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"