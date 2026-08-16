Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Emraan Hashmi & Disha Patani's Film Surpasses ₹50 Crore India Net

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani's Awarapan 2 continued its strong run at the box office on Day 2, recording a substantial jump in collections. The sequel follows the 2007 film Awarapan, which starred Shriya Saran and was a box-office flop, earning around Rs 12.50 crore worldwide over its lifetime. Awarapan 2, which also stars Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky, has received mixed responses, with some viewers calling it a 'forced' sequel while praising Emraan’s performance.Emraan Hashmi's

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 collected Rs 33.75 crore net across 10,496 shows in India on Day 2, registering a 53.4% growth over its opening-day collection of Rs 22 crore net.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has reached Rs 55.75 crore, while its total India gross collection stands at Rs 66.90 crore after two days.

The film also maintained a strong performance in overseas markets. Awarapan 2 collected Rs 3.50 crore overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 6 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 72.90 crore in just two days.

Awarapan 2 Budget

The film’s Day 2 performance is particularly impressive when compared with its reported budget. Awarapan 2 has reportedly been made on a budget of around Rs 45 crore.

With an India net collection of Rs 55.75 crore and a worldwide gross of Rs 72.90 crore within just two days, the film has already crossed its reported production budget in terms of gross worldwide collections.

Awarapan 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 2.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, Awarapan 2 offers nothing new or great. A better screenplay and direction could have saved the movie, and the predictable twists and turns are the villain here. Emraan's fans are in for a treat, but others might get disappointed. So, watch it only if you are an Emraan Hashmi fan!"