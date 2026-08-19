PM Modi Wants Bangladesh Counterpart Tarique Rahman's Proposed India Visit To Be 'Memorable', Says Indian Envoy

Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi with Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman | ANI

New Delhi: Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's proposed visit to India to be "memorable."

The remarks come as uncertainty continues over his visit for the BRICS summit on September 12-13 and fresh strains in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka. Trivedi added that closer engagement between the two leaders would benefit people and businesses in both countries.

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Dhaka has demanded the extradition of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina. While India has said the extradition request is being examined in accordance with applicable law and established legal procedures.

Trivedi made the remarks on Tuesday while speaking at a reception hosted by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka for Bangladeshi business leaders and a visiting Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation. Trivedi said PM Modi had emphasised the need for the two leaders to meet and assured Rahman of an appropriate welcome.

“Prime Minister Modi just mentioned one thing. We need to meet. And you can tell them on my behalf that you have the prime minister of India's assurance that when the honourable prime minister of Bangladesh visits India, he will have such an honourable reception as he deserves,” Trivedi said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

“Ultimately, the benefit will go to people and businesses. Business people all over the world have a big role to play in bridging this gap,” he added.

Trivedi said that India deeply understands the concerns of people of Bangladesh. Acknowledging the concerns, he said, "Definitely, there are concerns, but this is a partnership of equals,” Trivedi said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also responded to the question regarding the Bangladesh PM's visit to India.

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"On this particular matter, when I have an update, I will surely share it with you... We have extended a cordial invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India."