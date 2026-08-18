Congress Takes Dig At PM Modi Over Indore Road Cracking, Questions BJP’s Development Model | X Congress & File Pic

The Congress has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s development claims after a road in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, reportedly constructed at a cost of around Rs 40 crore, developed cracks and was damaged.

The Congress, on its official handle on social media platform X, shared an edited video juxtaposing a clip from PM Modi’s speech praising Indore and its administration with visuals of the damaged road.

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In the video, PM Modi is heard saying, “Apan ka Indore sirf desh mein hi nahi balki puri duniya mein lajawab hai”, while the other half shows water gushing out from beneath a road in Indore, damaging its surface.

The Congress used the video to target the BJP over its development narrative, alleging that the incident exposed what it called the party’s “corruption”. The opposition party captioned the post, “BJP’s ‘Corruption’ Emerges by Tearing Through the Ground.”

According to the visuals shared by Congress, water was seen emerging from the ground, causing the road surface to crack and deteriorate. Vehicles approaching the affected stretch were also seen turning back after encountering the flowing water.

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The Congress claimed that the road had been constructed only around a year ago and questioned how a recently built road could suffer such damage. The party used the incident to raise questions over the quality of infrastructure and the implementation of development projects in Indore.

The incident has also triggered scrutiny over the quality of construction and civic infrastructure in the city, particularly given Indore’s reputation as a major urban development and cleanliness success story.