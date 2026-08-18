Rahul Gandhi Learns Gen Z Slang; Candid Interaction With NEET Protestors Goes Viral| WATCH |

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi recently met a group of student protestors in New Delhi, and the interaction has now caught the attention of social media for its candid, light-hearted moments. The Congress leader spent time speaking with the young activists, who had gained recognition during the recent protests demanding reforms in India's education system.

In a video shared from the interaction, Rahul Gandhi can be seen discussing the students' experiences during the protest and the journey that brought them into the spotlight. The conversation, however, was not limited to serious political discussions, as the leader also shared several humorous moments with the group.

One particularly hilarious exchange came when Rahul Gandhi asked the students whether they used abusive language in their regular conversations and, if so, how often. While one student jokingly replied “10-12”, another gave a much more dramatic answer, saying “90-100.” The response left the interaction filled with laughter.

The Congress leader also appeared curious about the language and expressions used by Gen Z. During the conversation, the students brought up the popular phrase, “The math is not mathing,” adding a distinctly Gen Z touch to the discussion.

Another amusing moment came when Rahul Gandhi spoke about claims that the government had supposedly “forgiven” the protesting students. The youngsters were quick to respond with a witty remark, saying that they had never apologised in the first place.

Beyond the jokes and candid conversations, the meeting also focused on the students' journey as young voices in the protest movement. Rahul Gandhi asked them how participating in the demonstrations had helped build their confidence and encouraged them to continue raising their concerns.

The Congress leader also felicitated the students and posed for pictures with them. Several photographs from the meeting, including moments featuring the young protestors who had become familiar faces during the demonstrations, were shared online.