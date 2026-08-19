Kolkata Hotel Fire: 9 Bangladeshi Nationals Killed, Several Injured In Blaze - VIDEO

ANI

Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Kolkata during the wee hours of Wednesday, killing nine Bangladeshi nationals and leaving six injured. The victims had reportedly travelled to Kolkata for medical treatment, according to authorities at the Fire Department. The hotel has been identified as Hotel Shikhali, and a case has been registered at the New Market Police Station against the owner.

The fire broke out at around 2:00 am, leaving several guests trapped inside the building, with many losing consciousness after inhaling smoke. Emergency services rushed to the spot and took the victims to the hospital.

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Preliminary reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by an air-conditioner blast, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. Firefighters launched a rescue and firefighting operation and brought the blaze under control.

Injured taken to hospital

The six injured people were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. Authorities are probing the incident and are expected to inspect the hotel premises to determine the origin of the fire.

Dense smoke hampers firefighters

"The dense smoke made it difficult for firefighters to climb the staircase and reach the upper floors. While nine people have died, more deaths are feared," a police officer told news agency PTI.

Earlier fire in Tarapith

Just two days ago, at least eight people were killed and several others injured after a fire broke out at Hotel Bideshini in West Bengal's Tarapith in the early hours of August 17.