Nepal Minister Sita Badi Breastfeeds Rescued 17-Day-Old Baby After Finding Children Living In Poor Conditions At Shelter Home, Says 'Now I Am Her Mother' - VIDEO |

Kathmandu: A video of Nepal’s Women, Children and Senior Citizens Affairs Minister Sita Badi breastfeeding a 17-day-old baby rescued from a shelter home has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise for what many have described as an extraordinary display of compassion and motherly love.

Infants & Toddlers Kept In Poor Conditions

The baby was not Badi’s own child. The emotional moment took place last month after authorities rescued around 20 infants and toddlers from Bal Mandir, a shelter home in Kathmandu’s Naxal area, where they were allegedly living in extremely poor conditions.

The children, aged between 15 days and two years, were reportedly found lying on a single dirty mattress after sewage flooded the facility following heavy rain. Dry noodles were scattered around them, while several children were in soiled clothes and suffering from coughs and runny noses, reported NewsX.com.

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Badi reportedly learnt about the condition of the children after coming across a comment on social media. She visited the shelter without prior notice and ordered officials to remove the children from the facility. The rescue operation involved Kathmandu Metropolitan City officials, police personnel and members of the minister’s staff.

Badi Took Baby In Her Arms, Breastfed Her

On July 19, Badi returned to the shelter with a medical team to assess the children's condition. During the examination, a 17-day-old girl began crying. The infant was reportedly hungry, but there was no milk or food available at the shelter. Badi took the baby into her arms and breastfed her. The child eventually stopped crying and fell asleep. The minister reportedly breastfed the baby twice that evening.

“When I held her, it felt like she was my own child,” Badi later recalled. When her secretary reportedly remarked that the baby appeared not to have had a proper meal for days, Badi responded, “Now I am her mother.”

Authorities have since taken steps to improve conditions at the shelter. Five caretakers have reportedly been appointed, while a new building is planned on government land at the site. The construction is expected to be completed within four months. The government is also considering new regulations for children's homes.

Who Is Sita Badi?

The viral video has also drawn attention to Badi’s own childhood. Born in 1995 in Nepal’s Surkhet district, she reportedly grew up amid poverty and social discrimination and worked as a labourer with her parents along the Bheri River. She moved to Kathmandu at the age of 12 to pursue her education and has reportedly spent part of her childhood in a care home.

Badi was appointed Nepal’s Women, Children and Senior Citizens Affairs Minister in March 2026. She is also reported to be the first federal minister from the Badi community, marking a major milestone in Nepal’s political history.