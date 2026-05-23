Nakuul Mehta’s Wife Jankee Parekh's Heartwarming Gesture Wins Internet; Donates 90 Packets Of Her Stored Breast Milk

Nakuul Mehta’s Wife Jankee Parekh Donates 90 Packets Of Her Stored Breast Milk; Calls It An Emotional ‘Labour Of Love’ |

Television actor Nakuul Mehta’s wife, singer and performer Jankee Parekh-Mehta, recently shared an emotional and deeply personal milestone from her motherhood journey. Taking to Instagram, Jankee revealed that she donated 90 packets of stored breast milk to a human milk bank to help newborn babies in need, especially NICU infants.

Jankee shared a series of photos and videos documenting the process. In some glimpses, she could be seen carefully counting and arranging the milk packets she had stored over the months after the birth of her daughter, Rumi. Another emotional frame showed her teary-eyed, alongside a certificate of appreciation received from the hospital.

Opening up about the emotional weight attached to the donation, Jankee wrote, “I gave away 90 packets of my stored breast milk as my first donation to the milk bank, and I genuinely wasn’t prepared for how emotional that would make me feel.”

She went on to describe the discipline and effort behind the journey, revealing that she had been pumping breast milk multiple times every day ever since baby Rumi was born.

“Half asleep, exhausted, telling myself just one more session. Bag after bag. Labelling, storing, making space, repeating,” she shared.

Jankee admitted that a part of her always felt she might someday need the stored milk for her own baby, which made letting go of it emotionally overwhelming. However, as Rumi recently turned nine months old and has started enjoying solid foods alongside feeding, she felt it was finally the right time to donate.

Reflecting on motherhood and the power of women’s bodies, she wrote, “For me, it was never just milk. It was discipline. Effort. Love. So much of what my body has gone through these past months.”

She further added that knowing the milk would now help NICU babies made the experience even more meaningful. “Women’s bodies are just wild. That we can create nourishment not just for our own babies, but for other babies too. It’s kind of incredible,” she wrote.

Jankee also thanked Surya Hospital for facilitating the donation process and called the certificate of appreciation something that would always remain special to her.

Calling it “just the beginning” of her donation journey, the singer expressed gratitude for being able to contribute in a way that could help other families and newborns.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh tied the knot in January 2012 after being in a long-term relationship. The couple are parents to two children — their elder son Sufi and younger daughter Rumi, who was born in 2025.